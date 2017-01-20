Thrift Shop That Benefits Putnam Hospital Center in Need of Support

The Eagle Eye, a thrift shop that raises funds for Putnam Hospital Center, is in need of new volunteers and donations.

The shop, among the oldest in Brewster, has been in business since 1965 and is run entirely by volunteers. Among them is Edith Hyatt, the shop’s chairwoman, who has given 31,800 hours of service since she began volunteering in 1976.

“We have fun working together. It’s like a family,” Hyatt said of volunteering. “We share moments of happiness, sadness when we lose one of our members.”

Last year, the Eagle Eye raised $48,000 for Putnam Hospital Center.

The Eagle Eye, at 65 Main St., will reopen for the season on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays. Donations are accepted during store hours.

If you are interested in volunteering at Eagle Eye or have questions concerning donations, please call the hospital’s Volunteer Department at 845-279-5711 ext. 4453 or email Volunteer Director Michelle Piazza at mpiazza@health-quest.org