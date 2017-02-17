Marketplace Set for State of County Address

This year, The Year of the Millennial, the Marketplace which will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. just prior to the presentation of the Putnam County Legislature and the County Executive’s State of the County Address will be focused on the Age of Technology and its impact on the Putnam County community. The generation of young people returning to Putnam County is reliant upon the internet and all forms of technology throughout their daily lives to shop, find the best restaurants and entertainment, for travel and to locate housing and employment. If you are a business or agency who has developed new and innovative means of accessing technology to market to this consumer group, then we would love to hear from you.

We hope to have several presentations and technology exhibits from those in our community who are focused on reaching the younger generation of Putnam County residents in the hope that they choose to live, work and play right here in our community.

So, if you are a Putnam County business who is focused on social media and other new and exciting technological platforms to reach the new generation of consumers in our community, and you would like to offer advice to others on the best ways of doing so, we would love to have you participate.

If you have participated in previous Marketplaces and are interested in joining us this year, you will find contact information below. We are hopeful that you will focus your exhibit on the ways in which your organization utilizes technology and social media to market your business or cause. We are looking for our local businesses and agencies to provide an innovative display of the manner in which they use technology and web-based targeted marketing to reach our younger generation of Putnam County residents in an effort to encourage them to remain and thrive in Putnam County. Should you have particular needs for technical equipment, be sure to let us know so that we may accommodate you. We will do all we can to ensure that your presentation is as exciting and successful as possible.

Kindly contact Heidi Kuhland or Maureen Bernard at the Putnam County Law Department for more information and to make arrangements for your presentation: heidi.kuhland@putnamcountyny.gov; maureen.bernard@putnamcountyny.gov.