There’s Something for Everybody at 13th Annual P’ville Music Fest

While many look forward to July for backyard barbecues and fireworks, Pleasantville waits in anticipation for the village’s annual music festival.

Since its inception in 2005, the Pleasantville Music Festival has generated excitement and pride for many of the village’s 7,200 residents. This Saturday an array of local, regional and renowned musicians headlined by Blues Traveler will perform on the three stages over nine hours at Parkway Field.

“It’s a great event, it’s become bigger every year since it began,” said Executive Director Bruce Figler. “Pleasantville residents mark their summer calendars for this day.”

“I’m primed to hear that John Propper harmonica, as Blues Traveler plays the closing set,” Mayor Peter Scherer said about the Grammy Award-winning band.

Along with Blues Traveler, Living Colour, Suzanne Vega, Hollis Brown, Caleb Flood and the Culture and Riiza, a Bedford-based group that was one of the festival’s Battle of the Bands winners will perform on the Main Stage.

“Every year it’s different but we try to provide for all different tastes of music and we go out of our way to do that,” Figler added.

Battle of the Bands winners Mary Hood and For Lack of a Term will also open the festival on the Chill Tent Stage and Party Stage, respectively. The competition was held in the spring to identify emerging local talent and give them an opportunity to perform.

Those who attend this year’s festival can look for some minor changes. There will be a larger shade tent and more vendors, especially with food being a prominent aspect of the festival. The Vendor Village will feature Abas Falafel, Ben & Jerry’s, Break Bread Not Hearts, Everything About Crepes, The Great American BBQ Co., Linekins Kettle Corn, Little Drunken Chef, Mura Street Food, Pizza a Legna, Red Barn Bakery, Rita’s Ice, Sundance Deli and Tania’s Kitchen.

The Captain Lawrence Beer Garden will also be on hand with food from George’s Souvlaki and Walter’s Hot Dogs Food Truck.

Funtime Amusements will provide rides, amusements and face painting for younger festivalgoers in the Kid Zone.

Figler said he’s hoping for cooperation from Mother Nature.

“At the end of the day it’s going to be the weather,” he said. “If we get great weather it’ll be an amazing day of music.”

In order to promote the village’s sustainability efforts, waste collection stations will be located around the festival grounds. Each tent will have separate bins for recyclables, composting and trash. Music fans are also encouraged to bring reusable cups, as volunteers will provide ice-cold drinking water.

“This event is a great day of music, visibility for Pleasantville’s diverse arts community, a good day for our vendors and partners all wrapped into a family-friendly good time,” Scherer added. “It’s one of those days when this small town delivers a big-time event.”

Gates will open at 11 a.m. with music getting underway at noon and lasting until 9 p.m. Tickets are available in advance through Friday at the Pleasantville Recreation Center at 48 Marble Ave. adjacent to the field or at www.pleasantvillemusicfestival.com. The recreation center is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $50 for adults and $30 for seniors (62 and up) and students (12-21) in advance. Online sales will be subject to the Ticketmaster fee. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate on Saturday but will cost $60 for adults and $35 for seniors and students. Children under 12 years old are admitted free but must be accompanied by an adult.

For the full lineup, including the schedule of performers, as well as additional information, visit www.pleasantvillemusicfestival.com.