The Partners Gym, Thornwood

By Anna Young

In the last year, Obiora Nwoye went from suits to sweats, leaving behind a career at IBM to owning and operating The Partners Gym in Thornwood.

During his 11 years at IBM in Poughkeepsie, which saw him eventually promoted to management, Nwoye became frustrated watching big corporations take advantage of their clientele. That experience led Nwoye, a fitness enthusiast, to create a business model that makes the customer the priority.

“I came in as a crusader wanting to see if treating people well, charging a fair price and not taking advantage of certain people who are desperate to lose weight, could work from a customer service perspective,” Nwoye said. “If people appreciate you they’ll come back, that was the business model coming in.”

Initially, Nwoye opened The Partner’s Gym in July 2015 hoping to operate the business while he remained at IBM. But he quickly realized his business model wouldn’t work unless he immersed himself in the business.

Last March he quit IBM, liquidated his personal assets and began working full-time in order to change the customer experience by providing a culture and environment that is transparent, warm, welcoming and supportive.

While The Partners Gym provides traditional fitness equipment, Nwoye prides himself on offering personal training, group training and a diverse set of classes that focuses on staying healthy. The facility offers classes in spinning, cardio blast, cardio sculpting, boxing, yoga, Spartan training and high intensity interval training, among many other types of exercise.

“We try to make each class an experience so if people leave with a good experience they’ll have a positive thought in their mind and come back wanting to work out,” Nwoye said.

Clients have the opportunity to purchase monthly partnership plans that offer unlimited group training, unlimited classes and use of gym equipment. Classes start as early as 5:30 a.m. with the last class starting at 8:15 p.m.

A variety of organically made smoothies and locker rooms that include showers, fresh towels and luxury bath products are also provided.

Day care is available as well so there should be no excuses for those who have a young child, even if there’s no one at home to watch them. The day care charge is $5 per child.

“I am so happy because every day I gain new friends and form relationships worth remembering while doing what I love,” Nwoye said. “The key, I believe, is just being able to stick around long enough to do things differently.”

This Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The Partners Gym will host a fundraiser, a show produced by The Murder Mystery Company, which creates thrilling mystery shows across the nation. The event is being held in honor of Gia Gentile, a local six-year-old-girl battling cancer. All proceeds from the event will benefit Band of Parents to fight pediatric cancer. For more information, call the gym or visit its website.

The Partner’s Gym is located at 855 Franklin Ave. in Thornwood. It is open Monday to Thursday from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information call 914-579-2888, e-mail info@thepartnersgym.com or visit www.partnersgym.com.