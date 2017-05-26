The Latest Foodie Fare Around the County

BY MORRIS GUT

Savor Opens at The Westchester

Simon, operator of The Westchester Mall on Bloomingdale Road in White Plains, has premiered a newly designed eclectic food court on the 4th floor. It is not totally complete, but right now you can take a break from shopping at Bluestone Lane, an Australian-inspired coffee bar; Winston’s New York, a burger joint featuring a signature ‘PB & B Burger, topped with Applewood smoked bacon and peanut butter; and Mighty Quinn’s BBQ, out of New York City. Yet to open are Tomato & Co. Neapolitan Pizzeria, Hai Street Kitchen & Co., and Juice Generation.

Personally, I am a big fan of Mighty Quinn’s in Manhattan’s East Village. Pit Master Hugh Magnum, who hails from Houston, does one of the best BBQs in the City. And I might just want to try one of Winston’s PB&B burgers. Owner Craig Koenig also offers vegetarian options. Once Tomato & Co. opens I will be tempted by their garlic knots and truffle cheese bread. Hai Street Kitchen is a fresh, urban Japanese concept out of Philly and serves a unique Sushi Burrito.

There is plenty of seating including a new seasonal outdoor patio with fireplace. Children will have their own play area, and there is also a high-tech media lounge for adults. There will be a live entertainment schedule, too. Apparently, Savor will stay open until 9 p.m. daily. For further info: www.simon.com/savorthewestchester.

The Banh Mi Shop Opens in White Plains

The food buzz surrounding this new Vietnamese eatery claiming a space on Mamaroneck Ave., near the corner of E. Post Road, White Plains began over a year ago. The anticipation almost grew into a roar once the new signage went up. And yet, another few months would go by without a whisper of opening. Then driving by one early April evening, I noticed the doors had finally been opened by proprietor Len Dang. The long wait was over. The foodie public had been clamoring for another Vietnamese restaurant for a long time.

I had to try it. My first meal was one of their Original Banh Mi sandwiches, crispy baguette layered with Vietnamese ham, roasted ground pork, cucumber, cilantro, spicy mayo and pickled vegetables. I ordered a side of roasted Brussels sprouts with lemongrass and garlic. Both items were served in light cardboard brown containers. I want to tell you folks, the sandwich and the sprouts were delicious! I kept thinking about those Brussels sprouts all week.

While eating, I spoke with amiable Mr. Deng who confided he was happy to open in White Plains. About his menu? He added that while keeping to tradition, he was taking a more modern approach to his cuisine. On my next visit, I have to try the Pho, one of the Vietnamese big bowl noodle soups.

The Banh Mi Shop is located at 148 Mamaroneck Ave., White Plains. They are open seven days a week. Some seating inside. Take-out. Catering. Local delivery. Phone: 914-686-6888. Website under construction at this writing.

Ernie’s Wine Bar, Bronxville for Great Eats and Music

In recent months, I have been impressed with the great food, fine wines and hospitality I have encountered at cozy Ernie’s Wine Bar & Eats in Bronxville. Current proprietors Luisanna, an excellent home cook, and her husband Frank Scalera, a dentist by profession, had been customers when Ernie’s first was opened by founder Philip Hedger in 2013. They bought the place last year when Mr. Hedger decided to go back to England. Ever since then, they have been adding their own signature to the convivial atmosphere and daily bill-of-fare.

Out of Ernie’s tiny kitchen come laudatory renditions of American/Global dishes bursting with flavor. Oenophiles, take note. The carefully selected wines served here, many from small-batch independent producers, can be heavenly. It is a wonderful place to unwind, take in some music on special nights, and indulge. The small bar is great for networking, too.

Recent food tastings here have included Luisanna’s amazing polpettina meatballs, cheese and charcuterie platter, Duck Wontons, Duck Confit, Mushroom and Pea Risotto, and Baked Cod with Vierge Sauce. For dessert, Ernie’s decadent Chocolate Torte with its nutty crust is a winner.

There is a live entertainment schedule featuring jazz and folk music and occasional poetry readings. You can sign up for updates.

Ernie’s Wine Bar & Eats is located at 7 Pondfield Road, Bronxville, across from Metro North. The restaurant is open for dinner Monday through Saturday. Hours: 4:30 p.m. to midnight. Happy Hours: Monday through Thursday: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Open Sundays for private events. Private wine room for parties up to 12. Municipal parking; free after 7 p.m. Phone: 914-652-7859. www.ernieswinebar.com.

Tasty Happy Hours at La Sirene, Larchmont

When the Bruno family opened Le Sirene on Palmer Ave. in Larchmont about two years ago, they brought a distinct sense of casual-chic along with them. The Salerno-bred family also operates Sistina, San Pietro and Caravaggio in Manhattan. Brother Cosimo Bruno is usually at the helm in Larchmont. And as a special hint: I must tell you that Le Sirene’s Executive Chef Alberto Pepe is, to my palate, one of the best Italian cooks in the county.

After a long hiatus, I dropped in for their Happy Hours and some live music in the bar/lounge. The place was popping. Nice crowd. Cosimo and his staff made sure a steady stream of complimentary appetizers were placed on the bar for everyone to indulge. There were tasty pizzas from the wood burning oven, lovely bowls of crudité in iced bowls with dipping sauce, shoestring-style fried zucchini, and what may be the best arancini (rice balls) I have ever tasted, crusty and creamy and cheesy inside.

Le Sirene holds its Happy Hours Tuesday through Thursday and Sundays from 5 p.m. There are live piano and vocals on Thursday evenings. Le Sirene, 1957 Palmer Ave., Larchmont. Open Tuesday through Sunday. Prix Fixe Lunch & Dinner menus available. Take-out and delivery. Major credit cards. Free parking. 914-834-8300. www.lesireneristorante.com.

Morris Gut is a restaurant marketing consultant and former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been tracking and writing about the food and dining scene in greater Westchester for 30 years. He may be reached at: 914-235-6591. E-mail: gutreactions@optonline.net.