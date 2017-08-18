The Gentlemen’s Barber Shop, Chappaqua

The heyday of the traditional barbershop with its linoleum floors, colorful glass-blown tonic bottles and elaborately carved oak and walnut chairs may have come and gone in some communities, but in Chappaqua the service and atmosphere at The Gentlemen’s Barber Shop harks back to a bygone era.

Owner and Master Barber Michael Masi, who spent 10 years as a barber at the Head’s Up Main Street barbershop in Mt. Kisco, has created a cool-looking space in the heart of the hamlet where customers can get a shave and haircut in a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere.

The Gentlemen’s Barber Shop, which opened for business July 18, is complete with beautifully finished wood floors, leather barbershop chairs, large mirrors, widescreen TVs, and an area in the back that contains a leather armchair and couch, as well as a coffee bar, a truly modern take on the classic barbershop experience.

The spotless 750-square-foot space also includes several vintage items that have been placed in various shadow boxes throughout the shop, including antique razors, hair clippers, old shave sets and hair/shaving products from the past.

“We wanted to bring back the traditional barbershop feel,” said Masi’s wife, Nicole, a registered nurse who, along with other family members, is helping Masi run his newly opened business on Greeley Avenue.

Masi’s philosophy is to offer more than just the traditional barber’s haircut. A graduate of Manhattan’s Atlas Barber School, he has revived an old classic: the hot towel, straight razor shave.

It’s not the kind of service that men will get in a unisex chain salon, Nicole explained.

“Many of our clients sit and watch TV while they’re getting their shave,” she added, referring to the relaxing experience that clients get at The Gentlemen’s Barber Shop.

“It’s their chance to get pampered a little,” she said. “This is not a place where you are in and out in a hurry.”

Masi, a Putnam Valley native, also specializes in scissor cuts, beard trims and cuts for children.

For someone who’s been cutting the hair of various family members since the age of 13, Masi said he is thrilled to move to Chappaqua and into a space that fulfills his long-time entrepreneurial vision.

“I truly enjoy the traditional feel of a barbershop,” he said. “I love creating that experience for my clients, making each one walk out feeling like a new man.”

The Gentlemen’s Barber Shop offers a digital punch card for its loyal customers, meaning there’s no need to bring a special card to each appointment. Customers simply give their phone number to the receptionist and their visits are recorded in the computer system. After 10 visits, the 11th appointment is free. Special discounts are also given to active duty military personnel, veterans, first responders and the Town of New Castle employees.

The barbershop is located at 37 S. Greeley Avenue in Chappaqua. It is currently open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. After Labor Day, the barbershop will open on Mondays. To make an appointment, call 914-861-9200 or visit the shop’s website at http://thegentlemensbarbershop.net/.