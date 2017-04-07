Suspects Arrested in North Castle Motorcycle Theft

Five New York City males were arrested Wednesday night by North Castle police for allegedly stealing a motorcycle that had been reported missing from an Armonk home.

The five suspects, ranging from 16 to 20 years old, were charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property after they were apprehended on a traffic stop on Route 22.

Police said the department received a 911 call from a Carpenter Way resident at 10:08 p.m. on Apr. 5 who reported the theft of a dirt bike. About a minute later, another call to police reported that the motorcycle was being operated erratically at a high rate of speed with no lights on and being followed by a minivan in the area of Route 22 and Labriola Court.

Officers responded to both locations. Sgt. Brant Sammann located a minivan matching the description given by the second caller in the area of Route 22 and Old Route 22. The vehicle stopped briefly, but as Sammann approached it, the driver sped off. Police said a chase ensued southbound on Route 22 before the minivan stopped near the Rye Lake Bridge.

Sammann and officers Christopher Costa and Louis Carricatto approached the minivan employing high-risk procedures and took the five males into custody at about 10:40 p.m. The officers spotted the stolen bike inside the van.

Arrested were Francisco Pereira, 16; Robin Medina, 20; Erick Rodriguez, 19; Christopher Cespedez, 17; and Jonathan Serrano, 17. They were released on bail and are due to appear in North Castle Town Court on Apr. 18 for arraignment.

Westchester County police also responded to the scene to assist with the apprehension of the suspects.