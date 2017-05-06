Strong Work Ethic Helps Armonk Woman Celebrate 108th Birthday

Many people can’t wait for the day when they can retire. Marian Henry believes work has been her secret to a long and fulfilling life.

On Friday, Henry celebrated her 108th birthday Friday at The Bristal assisted living facility in Armonk where she moved about two years ago, surrounded by family, dignitaries and staff and fellow residents.

Whether it is doing chores around her apartment or working on Wall Street for 50 years, retiring as a stockbroker just nine years ago, Henry said having activity and a sense of purpose has been her secret.

“I love to work,” said Henry, who is believed to be the oldest Westchester County resident. “I don’t believe in laziness and not doing anything.”

Samantha Krieger, executive director at The Bristal, said Henry’s work ethic is evident during exercise classes. She always participates enthusiastically and serves as an inspiration for everyone around her.

“We love having her in our community,” Krieger said. “She’s a light of positivity, bringing a smile to the faces of our residents and our staff alike.”

Henry was born in Brooklyn on May 5, 1909, and moved with her family as a young child to Woodhaven, Queens, then to the Middle Village section of the borough. One of five children in the family, her mother passed away when she was 16 years old, forcing her and a sister to live on their own.

After graduating from Jamaica High School, Henry attended business school and worked as a secretary for various attorneys. She married her husband at 21 years old and has two children. Henry also has eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and within the past year has become a great-great-grandmother.

At 49, Henry went to work on Wall Street, becoming a stockbroker for small, privately owned companies. She continued to commute by subway from Queens to lower Manhattan until she was 99. Henry rebuffed offers from her employer to have them send a car and chauffer her to the office.

She lived independently until a few years ago when her family thought it wise to move Henry closer to them and have some assistance following a health issue.

County Executive Rob Astorino, who attended Henry’s party, said her commitment to working for as long as she did might be the most remarkable achievement in an extraordinary life.

“I can’t even get up in the morning to get to White Plains,” joked Astorino, who presented Henry with the first of a series of proclamations. “It’s amazing and we just say congratulations on behalf of everybody in Westchester County.”

Her son, Thomas, 81, who lives in Greenwich, said his mother has always believed that working hard was a reason for her staying active and sharp. He also said it has been special for him to still have his mother after so many years.

“It means a whole lot because she’s been great all these years,” Thomas Henry said. “She still gives some advice.”

Having lived during the administrations of now 19 U.S. presidents, Henry is steadily closing in on other milestones. According to the Gerontology Research Group, an organization that tracks and validates longevity claims, the world’s oldest living person as of May 3 is Violet Brown of Jamaica at 117 years and 57 days. The oldest living American is Delphine Gibson of Huntingdon, Pa. at 113 years and 262 days.

There are currently 43 validated “supercentarians” in the world, people who are at least 110 years old, according to the organization.

Thomas Henry said he’s looking forward to seeing his mother celebrate some more birthdays.

“We’re hoping to take the record,” he said with a smile.