Stepinac to Honor Several White Plains Residents at Awards Ceremony

On April 27, White Plains Hospital will be honored by Archbishop Stepinac High School’s Board of Trustees with the Corporate Citizens Award.

Kevin Keane, Chair of the Board of Trustees and a Stepinac alumnus (Class of ’74), said the hospital “will be recognized for making a meaningful and lasting difference in our community as a leading provider of exceptional acute and preventive medical care in Westchester and the surrounding areas and as a significant economic, health and wellness pillar.” He also noted that White Plains Hospital provides patients with a level of medical technology and specialty care usually found at large teaching hospitals as well as tireless commitment to compassionate care, safety and comfort.

A member of the Montefiore Health System, WPH has repeatedly received the Outstanding Patient Experience Award from Healthgrades, given to only 10% of hospitals nationwide, for achieving outstanding performance in the delivery of positive experiences for patients during their hospital stay.

Accepting the Corporate Citizens Award on behalf of the hospital will be Stepinac alumnus and White Plains resident J. Michael Divney (Class of ’56), immediate past chair of WPH’s Board of Trustees.

The other honorees who will be feted at the biennial Trustees Awards Reception, which raises funds to provide financial ad and scholarships for Stepinac students, are: William Kolman (Class of ’72), recipient of the Distinguished Alumnus Award. A resident of Ossining, Kolman will be recognized for his distinguished 40 plus-year career as a prominent information technology executive. He is the founder of Data Center Partner, a data center consultancy and principal of the Antara Group, a technology infrastructure consultancy. Previously, he served as executive vice president and head of sales for Telx; vice president of Savvis, now CenturyLink; executive vice president and officer of AT&T and senior vice president and sector head at Concert.

Kolman and his family are long-time supporters of Stepinac. Recently inducted into the school’s Hardwood Hall of Fame, he credits his Stepinac experience and involvement over the last 45 years for his personal and business success.

Rev. Thomas Collins (Class of ’79), President of Stepinac, will receive the Student Enrichment Award. Born in Yonkers and raised in White Plains, Father Collins is celebrating his 25th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood in 1992, following his studies at St. Joseph’s Seminary in Yonkers. In 1995, he returned to Stepinac as a member of the faculty and as an avid coach of the golf team. In 2001, he was named Associate Dean of Students and a year later became Dean of Students, a position he held until 2007 when he joined the school’s Office of Development. After successfully spearheading a successful capital campaign, Father Collins in 2011 was named by the Board of Trustees as the school’s ninth president. He continues to be a major fundraiser for his alma mater.

James Scully, Stepinac Alumnus (Class of ’80), will be presented with the Partner in Education Award. A life-long resident of White Plains and supporter of his alma mater, Scully received a B.S. degree from the University at Buffalo and a Construction Management degree from New York University. He is a partner of White Plains-based Scully Construction LLC, a provider of general contracting and construction management services in the New York metro region.

Scully is also a member of the Board of Trustees and serves as President of the Stepinac Foundation. Long active in his community, he is a member of the Westchester Hills Golf Club, the Irish Business Organization, the Westchester Building Contractors Association and the White Plains St. Patrick’s Day Parade committee.

The Reception ceremony will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Thursday, April 27 at Fenway Golf Club, 384 Old Mamaroneck Road, White Plains.

For more information about the reception call a914-946-4800 ext. 245.