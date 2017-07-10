State Provides Funds for Saw Mill Parkway, Route 120 Road Repairs

State Sen. Terrence Murphy (R-Yorktown) announced last week that $62.2 million in state money has been secured for road paving and repairs throughout the Hudson Valley, including work in Pleasantville and New Castle.

The money is part of a $403 million commitment to improve nearly 1,700 miles of road across the state this summer and fall, to pave and repair miles of state roads across the Hudson Valley through this summer and fall. The $62.2 million investment includes projects in Westchester and Putnam counties.

“Investing critical dollars in our crumbling infrastructure has been a priority of mine since arriving to Albany,” Murphy said. “The condition of our roads is unacceptable considering the amount in taxes we pay. This is a welcome announcement by the state and I will continue to advocate for more dollars to help improve our roads.”

Local paving and repair work will occur on 15 miles of the Saw Mill Parkway, including from Grant Street in Pleasantville to Roaring Brook Road in Chappaqua for $4.4 million. There will also be 3.2 miles of Route 120 from Marcourt Drive to Route 133 in New Castle improved for a $900,000 cost.

The rest of the money will be expended for two projects in Putnam County: 23 miles on I-684 from I-84 in the Town of Southeast to Hardscrabble Road in North Salem and five miles of Route 6 from Route 52 to Tilly Foster Road in the Town of Carmel.

“The residents of Westchester County and in particular the 2nd Legislative District, will benefit greatly from this infusion of state aid,” said County Legislator Francis Corcoran. “From Croton Falls to Bedford Hills to Mount Kisco, we will see improved roadways which enhances the quality of life for those we represent.”

“This is good news for Mount Pleasant residents,” added Mount Pleasant Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi. “There are a number of state roads that could use equal attention.”