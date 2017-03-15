State of the County Focuses on Drawing Millennials

Since 2014, Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell has dedicated a year to a certain group in the county. First it was seniors, then the family and last year it was business development. Now, in 2017, it’s the young folks’ turn.

During her State of the County address Thursday night, Odell discussed how the county can get younger and draw residents in their 20s and 30s. Highlighting the need for technology and different transit offerings, Odell spoke about the county’s Year of the Millennial.

Odell cited there are 75 million millennials across the country that will be spending trillions of dollars going forward. She wants to see that spending power go into Putnam and argued the vitality of the Hudson Valley depends on getting younger people into the area.

“They’re the future,” Odell stressed.