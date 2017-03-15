State of the County Focuses on Drawing Millennials

Since 2014, Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell has dedicated a year to a certain group in the county. First it was seniors, then the family and last year it was business development. Now, in 2017, it’s the young folks’ turn.
During her State of the County address Thursday night, Odell discussed how the county can get younger and draw residents in their 20s and 30s. Highlighting the need for technology and different transit offerings, Odell spoke about the county’s Year of the Millennial.
Odell cited there are 75 million millennials across the country that will be spending trillions of dollars going forward. She wants to see that spending power go into Putnam and argued the vitality of the Hudson Valley depends on getting younger people into the area.
“They’re the future,” Odell stressed.
The county is building up an economic engine designed for millennials, Odell said, including the Village of Brewster’s Transit Orient Development project underway. She said the younger generation doesn’t want multiple cars, but the use of public transportation.
Odell also noted the county was working to make sure ride sharing services were brought in like Uber and Lyft. The New York State Legislature is working on getting those services to upper New York, Odell said.
The short-term home rental company Airbnb already has been accessed in more than 30 residences in the county, Odell noted.
Putnam County Golf Course and the Tilly Foster Educational Institute are two draws for millennials, Odell said. Soon, the farm will offer Tilly’s Table, which is a farm to table eatery on the Southeast property including organic food items.
Odell also said the county needs to focus on meeting new technology demands, including having stronger cell coverage across the county. The emergency services field deserves 100 percent coverage, Odell said.
“When seconds count, a first responder cannot have an emergency situation and not be able to get communication out,” Odell emphasized.
Odell touched on a wide multitude of topics during her more than an hour speech, including what the county has done for seniors and business development the past few years and the county’s fight against the heroin crisis. When addressing drug scourge, she spoke about the national issue of immigration and border protection.
“This is not about immigration,” Odell said. “This is about drug trafficking.”
Odell slammed the Indian Point closure, citing the county would lose $400,000 annually, a huge loss of jobs, and non-profits losing out on grants and other funding from the nuclear center.She also introduced Bruce Conklin, the new tourism director of the Visitor’s Bureau.
Odell, looking back on the Year of Business Development in 2016, said more than 300 businesses opened last year in the county, according to New York State.
“Is all the work done? Absolutely not,” she said. “Is it a good start? You bet.”