Ossining, Somers, Haldane All Crowned Section 1 Champs

By Tony Pinciaro & Ray Gallagher – In what might be the greatest showing in Northern Westchester/Putnam girls’ hoops history, three local teams danced the County Center dance and rode home in championship chariots; including Class AA OSSINING, Class A SOMERS and Class C HALDANE.

A second-half resurgence sent the SOMERS varsity girls’ basketball team to school history. The Tuskers overcame an uncharacteristic first half, offensively, and then used a last-minute surge in a 49-48 victory over Eastchester in the Section 1 Class A Championship game.

This is the first sectional title in school history for the girls’ basketball team. Somers had two state champions crowned in the fall: the boys’ soccer and football teams.

Somers has a bye into the regional final. The Tuskers will play the winner of the Section 9 champion-Vestal (Section 4) Friday at Pace University at either 7 or 8 p.m.

The regional-final winner advances to the state final four at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy the following weekend.

The Tuskers were facing a 17-12 deficit at halftime. The 12 points was the lowest offensive output by Somers in a half this season. However, Somers’ Coach Marc Hattem lifted his team’s spirits at halftime and a couple of adjustments allowed the Tuskers to rediscover themselves offensively.

“The mood wasn’t great,” Hattem said. “The girls were shell-shocked a little, and we were struggling as a team and individually. We just reminded them of where we were and what we had a chance to accomplish. And they responded for sure.

“Two big things happened for us offensively in the second half. First, we were on our half of the court and away from the Eastchester fan section. They were loud and we were having a hard time hearing the plays and communicating. Second, we simplified the offense, going to a motion that spread the floor out. It helped us free up driving lanes and create open 3’s.”

Somers would eventually take the lead in the second half, but Eastchester would regain it. The yo-yoing of the lead went back and forth in the fourth quarter before Eastchester held a slim 45-44 lead with under one minute remaining.

Eastchester had possession with 35 seconds remaining, but Livy Rosenzweig stole the ball and drove the length of the court for a layup and 46-45 lead. Following an Eastchester turnover, tournament MVP Hannah Angelini converted one of two free throws and then Faith Ann Ferguson was fouled and swished two foul shots for a 49-45 lead with seven seconds on the clock.

“On Livy’s steal, I told the girls we didn’t want to foul them,” Hattem said. “I knew they would try to hold the ball late in the shot clock, so trapping them after the inbounds was the call. A no brainer to do it with Livy, as her athleticism is off the charts. And it worked. Livy made a heck of a play, not only to steal the ball, but to finish on the other end.”

Rosenzweig, a lax start by trade, relied on big-game guile to make the play of the game.

“It was really nerve-racking,” she said after scoring eight points. “I’m not really that gifted, offensively, in basketball, but I just knew that I really wanted this and our team really wanted this, so I knew I had to come up big for our team. There must be something in the water over in Somers, but we all knew we could do this. We just had to step up. This adds to an amazing year at Somers.”

Somers did have to hold its collective breath as a late Eastchester 3-pointer drew the Eagles within one. Then Eastchester had a final shot with one second remaining that was off.

Somers only has two seniors – Ferguson (5 points) and Rosenzweig – but the young Tuskers came of age in the second half and walked off the court with the coveted gold ball. Freshman G Dani DiCintio scored all 14 of her points in the second half, including a pair of 3-point swishes from the corner in the waning moments, completely changing momentum of the game. Liv Lispki added five points for the Tuskers and many clutch blocks at the other end.

“The team grew up a lot tonight, and on a big stage,” Hattem said. “They executed on both ends and didn’t hang their heads when the going got tough. This was something they all wanted and badly.

“It’s something that no one ever can take from these kids. The gold ball will forever be at Somers, and it’s a beautiful thing. I’m so happy for them. It’s a great story.”

Somers G Jackie Penzo, who added 10 points and a ton of grit, called it surreal. “We made history and I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone but these girls,” she said.

Somers G Hannah Angelini, the tourney MVP, called it an insane experience.

“I couldn’t really think straight,” she admitted after finishing with 10 points. “Livi’s play was insane. I give her so much credit because she works so hard. She really got our energy up. This is the happiest I’ve ever felt.”

Going into the Section 1 Class C championship game, HALDANE was at a disadvantage against Alexander Hamilton.

The three-time defending champions were without senior Missy Lisikatos, who was out with an injury. The Blue Devils knew exactly what they had to do. Olivia McDermott stepped up to the challenge, notching 10 points, nine from 3-point land. Abbey Stowell was big in the paint with nine points and six rebounds. Alexandra Cinquanta had nine points, including two downtown bombs.

“With Missy hurt, it put the team in a difficult position,” said fellow senior Cinquanta. “But we wanted to win it even more for Missy.”

Haldane raised its level of play and made sure Lisikatos would be smiling with her teammates after the game as the Blue Devils registered a 47-39 Class C title-clinching victory over Hamilton.

The Blue Devils will face a familiar foe – Section 9 champion, Pine Plains – in a regional semifinal, Tuesday, 5 p.m., at SUNY-New Paltz.

Allison Chiera, who was named Most Valuable Player, led Haldane with 11 points.

“To compensate for a Missy’s absence, we had to work extra hard and play very aggressive,” said Cinquanta, a four-year varsity player. “Playing against a team like Hamilton, we had to make sure to box out and rebound the ball. Our offensive ability to shoot the ball either at the block or behind the three-point line made a huge impact towards our win.”

Cinquanta, along with Lisikatos and Monteleone all have four sectional titles to their credit.

“Being a senior, it is very upsetting to think that it was my last sectional title to ever win,” Cinquanta said. “But, to accomplish a goal that we have had all season is very rewarding. With all the work that we have put in, it has definitely paid off and my team and I are truly proud to be sectional champions once again.”

The Blue Devils are now 17-5 this season. Haldane has never been bashful when it comes to playing a difficult schedule and this year was no different. The rigorous and grueling schedule did what Haldane coach Tyrone Searight wanted.

“This season, we played some of the best teams in Class B, Class A and even AA,” Cinquanta said. “With such a young team, some of us were a bit nervous, but once we became comfortable with each other and got used to our different plays, we were unstoppable.

“Like Coach Searight said, “playing harder teams will push yourself to be more aggressive and move at a quicker pace.” That is exactly what we learned from it. The postseason is where we will see the best of the best. Also, by playing these bigger schools, we were able to learn to have confidence in our teammates, in ourselves, and to of course play as a family.”

Haldane meeting Pine Plains is becoming an annual event. Last March, it was Pine Plains beating Haldane. When the teams play Tuesday, Cinquanta and her teammates want to return the favor.

“We know what it takes to beat Pine Plains and we know how to do it,” Cinquanta said. “With hard work, communication, and teamwork, we believe that this year will be different from the rest.”

OSSINING was playing in its ninth-straight championship, and what better way to exact revenge than in a sectional championship game? Ossining did just this as the Pride defeated Albertus Magnus, 80-77, in the Section 1 Class AA final. Ossining, which won its seventh consecutive sectional title, lost to Albertus Magnus, 80-75, in a regular-season game.

The four-time defending NYS champion Pride, now 19-5, will play Section 9 champion Monroe-Woodbury, Tuesday, 5:45 p.m. at White Plains High School. The winner will play Section 4 titlist, Elmira, in the regional final, Saturday, 3 p.m. at Johnson City High School.

Following the loss, legendary Pride Coach Dan Ricci and his team knew what adjustments were needed.

“We knew we had to limit their break-out baskets,” Ricci said. “They killed us on that the first time. We crashed the boards hard and made them pay for leaking out.”

Ossining used an 11-2 run to even the score at 38-38 and gain momentum.

“We went to a 3-2 matchup zone that seemed to confuse them, which helped us make that run,” Ricci said.

From this point on, the game became closely-contested with neither team able to assert authority. Ossining found itself in unfamiliar territory because in the majority of its wins, the Pride rolled. However, a young Ossining team did not allow nerves to overtake it.

“We had several young girls out there,” Ricci said. “We only played six girls, but two were sophomores, one was a freshman, two juniors and just one senior, so I was impressed with their composure down the stretch.”

Andra Espinoza-Hunter, the lone senior, led Ossining with 32 points and was selected the Most Valuable Player. She also turned in the defensive play of the game, blocking an Albertus three-point shot attempt in the final seconds.

“I gotta help my team,” Espinoza-Hunter said. “Just like Adrianna McFadden (7 points) did, just like Kailah did. We all do our part. We just had to keep coming back at them. It feels great to continue the legacy here at Ossining. It feels amazing to do this for Coach Ricci. He’s instilled so much confidence in me. We’ll go game by game from here and not look past a single opponent.”

Harris, an immovable fixture in the paint, finished with a monstrous double-double, posting 27 points and 20 boards.

“Andra can’t do it alone and Kailah continues to step up with an inside presence we desperately need,” Ricci said.

Coaches always say that each championship is unique and special, and Ricci expressed that of this title.

“Losing a player the caliber of Aubrey (Griffin), for the season, and still winning the section says so much about our program and our kids,” Ricci said. “They (Section 1) keep making it harder and harder on us with all these Catholic schools being pushed up to Class AA, but we love playing them and beating them. They are great programs. This one is special because we had to go through Lourdes and Magnus to get it, but we got it and that’s all that matters.”

WALTER PANAS had a season to remember as the Panthers advanced to the Section 1 Class A Final Four. It was Panas’ first trip to the Westchester County Center in longer than coach Matt Evangelista could find out.

The Panthers, seeded first, had their dream of a Section 1 title derailed by Eastchester, 62-54. Even though the end result was not what Panas wanted, senior Carlyn Mucci and her teammates accomplished something major for the program.

“This will be the most memorable season most of the girls on the team have had,” said Mucci, a three-year varsity starter and member of the All-Tournament team, who dropped 13 points. “A few years ago, we would never have been talking about making it to the County Center.”

Panas returned numerous players, led by seniors and fellow three-year varsity players, Jade Pagel and Melissa Keefe. This, combined with an excellent offseason in summer and fall leagues, gave Panas a huge confidence boost coming into the season. Panther F Danielle Merante added a team-high 15 points and G Kristen Kelly added eight.

“In the summer- and fall-league games, we were beating teams we hadn’t in years so we had the feeling that this season was going to be special,” Mucci said. “Although this wasn’t the outcome we expected, I can’t begin to explain how accomplished and proud of the team, as a whole, I am. Making it to the County Center was the goal we all wrote down in the beginning of the year.”

Mucci, Pagel and Keefe graduate in June, but Mucci knows the program will continue to rise.

“The team is still relatively young and talented and to quote my coach, who said it best, ‘Panas girls’ basketball is back!’ ” said Mucci of Panas coach Matt Evangelista. “I’m excited for the future of this team and the future of this program.”