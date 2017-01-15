Sparklicious, Mt. Kisco

Creating unique birthday party experiences for girls is what Kristin McGuinness had in mind when she sketched the layout for her business while still in her early twenties.

Now the mother of three young girls, McGuinness, the owner of Sparklicious in Mount Kisco, has finally realized her dream of creating a magical place for children.

McGuinness is no stranger to the industry, having helped her mother run a party service in Yonkers for years. The store has long since closed, but McGuinness took everything she learned and put it to good use.

Located within Grand Prix New York, the Mount Kisco multiactivity entertainment center, Sparklicious is not the average birthday party destination.

It is oriented toward girls, from the pink polka dot covers that line the craft tables to the salon-like space where they can get their hair and makeup done and experiment with a variety of bright-colored nail polishes. There are also quotes that appear on a wall encouraging girls to “be brave, be kind, be sparkly, be you.”

Offering customized craft and glamor parties for girls 3 to 16 years old, McGuinness said a Sparklicious party is about making girls feel good about themselves. Empowering them to follow their dreams, take risks and be kind is the philosophy behind her efforts.

“I live and breathe Sparkle, and I’m always looking to make things better for my guests,” said McGuinness, who opened the Grand Prix location two months ago and has her flagship store in Redding, Conn.

McGuinness, a former college professor who taught early childhood education and psychology, offers three main party packages where children can simultaneously use their imagination and have fun.

The craft party option allows children to make two bars of soap, paint one fun pottery piece or create a piece of jewelry. The package also includes make-your-own lip gloss, sparkles or lotion.

The opportunity to “sparkle and shine” while being pampered by the Sparkle team includes a manicure, a hair glam session, a Shimmer Me Shine makeup session and creation of a lip gloss, lotion or sparkles.

The company’s signature Fairy Package is geared primarily to girls three to six years old. It includes the chance to spend time with a mascot fairy who plays games, dances and assists with crafts, including the creation of fairy dust or sparkles, hair gems, sparkle tattoos and a bracelet. The package also features story time, the sprinkling of fairy dust on the party girl and her guests, a fairy fact card for each participant and the chance to go on a special treasure hunt. The birthday child receives a special gift.

“Sparkly add-ons” are available for each party package, including additional party time, crafts and glamor choices, arcade game cards and a bouncy jump house pass.

All party packages include dancing, games and cupcake decorating. Special birthday party themes are available each season.

Older girls and their friends can also have a fun time with manicures, hairdos and a glam makeup session.

Sparklicious encourages walk-ins for craft-making during store hours and manicures for moms and children. Appointments in advance are preferred.

Each month, McGuinness offers fun drop-off events and parents can sign up their children for special club events.

McGuinness said her partnership with Grand Prix New York has enabled her to provide party options for boys that include go-kart racing, bowling, arcade games and more.

“Everything I could ever have dreamed of is in this space,” McGuinness said.

Sparklicious is located at Grand Prix New York at 333 N. Bedford Rd. For more information or to book a party, call 914-358-3634 or visit www.sparklicious.com.