Something for Everyone at This Weekend’s Armonk Outdoor Art Show

If you love art and take special joy in browsing through aisle after aisle of unique original works, there’s no better place to be for the upcoming weekend than in Armonk.

This Saturday and Sunday is the 56th annual Armonk Outdoor Art Show, featuring 185 artists exhibiting in more than a dozen different medium. It is known as not only one of the top shows in the New York metropolitan area, but throughout the United States as well.

So whatever your taste in art may be, there will undoubtedly be work to find of interest. But even if you aren’t a connoisseur, or you have no place to bring the kids, still want to attend, yet fear they may get bored, there’s still a good reason to attend.

“We have plenty of activities for everyone,” said Anne Curran, the show’s executive director. “New this year is the food and the beer and wine garden, there are activities tents for people with young kids, and you can see great art.”

To make it more inviting for families, the art show will have a tent with hands-on art projects for preschool-age children and interactive programs for children between the ages of 5 and 12. Personnel from the Neuberger Museum of Art in Purchase will be on hand with projects for youngsters that are inspired by the art on display in the museum’s permanent collection.

For the foodies, there will be new and exciting food and beverage choices from Captain Lawrence Brewing in Elmsford, Market North in Armonk and the Manhattan-based Luke’s Lobster.

But with all the attractions, the Armonk Outdoor Art Show is still, first and foremost, about the art. Curran said the juried show attracted applications from 610 artists from throughout the United States and abroad. Of the 185 who were selected, there are 35 newcomers to the show, including exhibitors representing 29 states, Canada and Israel, she said.

There will also be about 20 student exhibitors, mostly from the local area.

Almost every category of medium that can be displayed in a show will be found this weekend, including clay, fiber, glass, jewelry, leather, mixed media, oils and acrylics, sculpture and much more.

The show will be held at 205 Business Park Drive in Armonk this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and adults with discount coupons. Children under 18 are admitted free. Discount coupons can be printed out by visiting the show’s website at www.armonkoutdoorartshow.org. You can also follow on Facebook and Instagram.

It is a rain or shine event with exhibitors under cover in tents to help shield exhibitors and patrons from sun or rain. The art show is sponsored by the Friends of the North Castle Public Library, Inc., with proceeds benefitting the North Castle Public Library branches in Armonk and North White Plains.