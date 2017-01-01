Somers Teen Charged with Setting Fire to North Salem Home

A Somers teenager was arrested by State Police December 29 for breaking into a home in North Salem and setting fire inside.

Jeremiah Healy, 17, was charged with arson in the third degree (a Class C felony), burglary in the second degree (a Class C felony) and criminal mischief in the second degree (a Class D felony) after unlawfully entering a home on Fox Den Lane in North Salem on December 10.

Police from the Somers barracks were called to respond to a burglary complaint. An interview with the homeowner revealed upon his arrival at his home he observed an unfamiliar vehicle pulling out of his driveway. The home was subsequently found to have a broken kitchen window and fire damage to the interior.

With assistance from the Westchester County Fire Cause and Origin Team, it was determined a flammable accelerant was spread in several areas of the home. Based on a description of the vehicle, police investigators were able to identify Healy, who they said deliberately set the house on fire with gasoline.

Police noted the homeowner and Healy were not acquainted with each other. Healy was arraigned in Town of North Salem Court and released on $2,000 bail. He is scheduled to reappear in court on January 9.