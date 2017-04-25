Somers School Community Mourns Death of Beloved Teacher

The Somers School District community is mourning the death of a special education teacher who died Sunday from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident in Nassau County.

According to the New York State Police, Sherri Mangus, 56, of Levittown, NY, was traveling west on the Meadowbrook State Parkway Sunday at about 12:09 p.m. as a passenger on a motorcycle operated by her husband, Peter Mangus, 64.

Police said Peter Mangus lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to cross over a dividing island and eject Sherri Mangus, who lost her helmet during the collision. She was transported to Nassau University Medical Center for serious head trauma and later died. Peter Mangus was not injured.

School officials at Somers Intermediate School informed families of the tragedy Monday in a letter.

“As is expected, this news is shocking to us all, but will be especially so for those who had daily contact with her. Our Crisis Team has been assembled to support both staff and students during this very difficult time. Additional support will be available at SIS throughout the week,” wrote SIS Principal Mrs. Stacey Elconin, Assistant Principal Mrs. Elizabeth Turner and others.

“We know our school won’t be the same without our dear Mrs. Mangus,” they concluded.