Somers Rejects Sewer Hookup With Carmel

A proposed sewer district pegged for Route 6 in Mahopac could face a potential blow after the Town of Somers informed the Town of Carmel and Putnam County it doesn’t want to extend its sought after sewer capacity beyond its border. In an Aug. 16 letter to Carmel and county officials, Somers Supervisor Rick Morrissey wrote the town board doesn’t want sewer capacity from the Heritage Hills Sewer Plant used for development in Putnam. The county’s plan is to create a new sewer district in Mahopac that would tap into the Heritage Hills plant and run from Union Valley Road north to Buckshollow Road.

Morrissey wrote he’s been reading “newspaper accounts” of a proposed plan to connect future development on Route 6 to that sewer line and that developers in Carmel have entered into a Sewer Reserve Capacity agreement with the Heritage Hills plant. But while Heritage Hills is privately owned and operated, Morrissey wrote its boundaries must be “co-terminus at all times with the boundaries of the Heritage Hills Sewer District” established years ago by the town board.

“My Town Board members have individually indicated to me that they would have no interest in seeing the Heritage Hills sewer capacity used by development outside the Town of Somers,” Morrissey wrote. “And that they believe they have a fiduciary obligation to see that the (Heritage Hills) excess capacity be reserved for both present and future residents and businesses in Somers.” In an interview, Morrissey said the district was set up in the 1970s and the board eventually extended it to include a couple of Somers school buildings and most recently to include the development, Somers Crossing.