Somers Musician to Open Show at Paramount for Grammy Award Winner

Folk-rock singer-songwriter and guitarist, Dan Zlotnick of Somers, will perform an opening set for Marc Cohn at the Paramount Hudson Valley on Friday, March 17.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets range from $35 to $50 and are available at ParamountHudsonValley.com. The Paramount Hudson Valley is located at 1008 Brown Street, Peekskill, NY 10566.

Cohn is a captivating songwriter and performer whose music has thrived for decades. He won the Grammy award for Best New Artist in February of 1992, just months after Dan was born, and is best known for his hit, “Walking in Memphis.”

Local musicians do not often get opportunities to share the bill with Grammy award winning artists, and Cohn’s music played a significant role in Zlotnick’s musical upbringing: “Growing up, my sisters and I couldn’t always agree on what music should be played in the car, but we all loved listening to Marc Cohn,” Zlotnick said. “His soulful story-telling ability is something I strive for in my own music, so to get a chance to open for him is extremely exciting on many levels.”

About Dan Zlotnick

He began his music career with his debut EP in 2016 after spending three years playing independent league professional baseball. Since the release of his EP, he has won over hundreds of fans in the Hudson Valley and New York City with his energetic performances and unique songwriting style, telling his stories using elements of blues, folk, and rock.