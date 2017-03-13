Snow Storm Message from WP City Administration

Weather-Related Information for White Plains Residents

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for our area for Tuesday, March 14. Snow is expected to start in the early morning hours and continue through most of the day on Tuesday. The City of White Plains urges anyone who does not need to travel to refrain from doing so and for those who must travel to use caution.

As a result of the snow storm, which is expected to start in the early morning hours on Tuesday and continue through the day, it is important that vehicles not be left parked on the street in order to allow City crews to clear the roads as quickly and completely as possible.

As a courtesy, the City of White Plains is offering free parking to White Plains residents for vehicles registered to addresses within the City of White Plains in the Lexington-Grove East & West parking garages (also known as the Galleria) starting at 8:00 PM today through 10:00 AM on Wednesday, March 15th. All other garages, lots and on street parking will remain subject to normal enforcement. There will be strict enforcement of the City’s ban on overnight on-street parking as vehicles left on the street impair our ability to clear snow and can create hazardous conditions.

Additionally, in order to focus on snow removal, garbage collection will be suspended tomorrow, Tuesday, March 14th. If you live on a Tuesday/Friday collection route your trash will be collected on Wednesday & Friday this week. There will be no paper pick up this week. Paper pick up will resume on Wednesday, March 22nd. The rest of the collection schedule remains unchanged.