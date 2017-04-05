Snapshot of the White Plains FY 2017-2018 Proposed Budget

The White Plains Common Council received copies of the Mayor’s Fiscal Year 2017-2018 Proposed Budget during their regular monthly meeting on Monday evening. Over coming weeks Council members will meet with city departments to discuss many issues line-by-line with a public hearing scheduled on May 1, and a final vote on May 30.

The full budget proposal will be available on the city’s website by Wednesday, April 5 and printed copies can be viewed at City Hall.

Highlights of the proposed budget include: The Total General Fund Proposed Budget is $170.8 million, an increase of $4.9 million or 3% over last year. Total Combined Proposed Budgets is $189.6 million, an increase of $5.7 million or 3.1% over last year.

The Property Tax Levy of $58.5 million (including the Business Improvement District) is within the state tax levy cap by approximately $7,000, making this the sixth consecutive year that the City has proposed a budget within the tax cap. The allowable levy growth factor is 1.0126.

The Proposed Property Tax Rate of $205.37, an increase of $4.42 per thousand dollars of assessed value, or 2.2%, would cause a homeowner with a median A.V. of $13,200, to pay an additional $58 in City tax. Sewer fees will remain at 19% of the bill for water consumption.

Assessed value is up by $4.7 million (1.7%) which includes the transfer of $6.5 million from the assessed value of Payment in Lieu of Tax (PILOT) properties to the assessment roll and a net $1.8 million decrease in assessed value of other properties on the roll. Sales tax is projected to increase 0.2% to $45.2 million (up $0.1 million) based on actual receipts received through December and estimated receipts through February.

Revenue from various licenses and permits is proposed at $7.6 million, an increase of $0.5 million over last year. Building Department fees will increase by $150,000 with no change in rates. Revenue from Public Works will increase by $345,000 with no fee increases. In the Parking Department revenue is projected to increase 5%. The only fee change in that department is for violation of regulations such as No Stopping, No Standing, No Parking in a Loading Zone, etc. Revenue from Charges for Services in various departments such as Recreation and Parks and the Youth Bureau will also increase because of increased rates.

City services are maintained at levels comparable to current year and all mandated expenses are funded. Six vacant full-time positions are eliminated from the Table of Organization, reducing the number of authorized positions to 881, of which 835 are filled in the proposed budget, compared to 847 positions in the current year’s adopted budget.

Additional cost savings in the proposed budget include the LED street lighting replacement program and the recommended purchase of a side-loading refuse truck with containers.

Major Factors Impacting Expenditure Growth are Labor contracts (step increases and collective bargaining) and related benefits; contribution to self-insurance fund; debt service costs. These expenditures constitute 73% of the budget; the increase in these accounts was 4.2%.

Overview of Community Services – Library, Recreation and Parks, Youth Bureau will take place on Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m. in the Mayor’s Conference Room at City Hall. Public Works, Public Safety and Parking will be reviewed at the same place and time on Tuesday, April 18. The pubic hearing will be held Monday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. in Common Council Chambers. The adoption vote by the Council will take place at 6:30 p.m., May 30 in Common Council Chambers.