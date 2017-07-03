Shovel Ready String Band Ready to Dish Unique Sound at Festival

While Westchester folk group Shovel Ready String Band is no stranger to Pleasantville, performing the Pleasantville Music Festival will undoubtedly be the biggest event they’ve ever played.

Group members Jim Ballentine (bass), Karen Goodman (guitar, banjo and autoharp), Ted Kuhn (fiddle), Charlotte Elizabeth Falk (concertina), Dan Herman (guitar and banjo) and Michael Dwyer (mandolin) have traveled throughout the Hudson Valley performing their unique up-temp country and bluegrass instrumental sound since 2012.

With the exception of Dwyer, the band’s newest member, Goodman said the group started playing together long before they decided to take their music public, paying homage to the longstanding folk tradition to come together and jam.

The Shovel Ready String Band decided to move its jam sessions from the front stoop to the stage five years ago. They appeared in local venues, experimenting with their sound and learning how to interact with the audience, Goodman said.

“It’s not a formal concert setting so you can experiment with music, try new songs and interact with the audience in a casual way,” she said. “The more we played professionally, the more we improved. It’s like having rehearsal time but in a professional setting, so it’s a lot of fun.”

While the band members have become familiar with playing intimate gigs at cafes, private parties, clubs and farmers markets, Goodman said the band is more in demand now than ever before and isn’t nervous about appearing before what promises to be their largest audience at the Chill Tent Stage on Saturday.

“We’ve played so much in public now that we’re comfortable with each other and the idea of it,” Goodman said. “It’s not the kind of music you get nervous about playing.”

With Goodman praising the band’s talented musicians and songwriters for making their music more upbeat and providing more variety in their sound, she said the Shovel Ready String Band is eager to share their music with a larger audience.

“I’m so proud of my bandmates, they have all been writing songs and they’re really great songs,” Goodman said. “Lyrics are very important to us and we like songs that are very musically fun. We’ve poured our hearts into it so it’ll be fun to put that music out there.”

Goodman said attendees can also expect to hear the band perform some covers, but in their own way.

“Music is one of those things that makes your life rich and so much fun,” she said. “It’s really self-sustaining because we love it.”