Shirts to Support Stop Soldier Suicide Initiative Now Available on Bulldough.com

Bulldough , a New York-based apparel company, has partnered with Stop Soldier Suicide to help raise awareness and funds through a dedicated line of graphic t-shirts . If you would like to wear your support, the first design is available now at www. bulldough.com. All profits from the sale of these shirts will go towards the Stop Soldier Suicide initiative . Additional designs and offerings are expected to be released this summer

“We are proud to partner with Bulldough to raise awareness about the military suicide crisis and offer a new way for supporters to help empower the military community for life,” says Shawn Jones, interim executive director of Stop Soldier Suicide. “An average of 22 veterans and active duty military take their lives every day. Hundreds of thousands more struggle with mental and physical issues. This crisis impacts every generation and branch of service, as well as their family members. Stop Soldier Suicide offers free support and resources — from mental health, PTSD, and/or TBI referrals to alternative therapies, emergency financial aid, housing assistance, and more — to all past and present military and their families. All profits from our Bulldough t-shirt sales wi ll provide mission-critical support to Stop Soldier Suicide.”

About Stop Soldier Suicide

Founded by three U.S. Army veterans in 2010, Stop Soldier Suicide is the first veteran-owned-and-led national nonprofit focused on preventing military suicide. Stop Soldier Suicide empowers the military community by providing free resources and support to all past and present military and their families through an established, comprehensive, trusted network of individuals and organizations that meet the complex needs of the military community and are capable of anticipating and mitigating suicide risk factors, promoting resiliency, inspiring hope, and encouraging healing and personal growth. Stop Soldier Suicide is a registered 501(c )3 organization and a Gold GuideStar ™ nonprofit headquartered in Raleigh, NC. For more information, visit stopsoldiersuicide.org an d follow Stop Soldier Suicide on Facebook . Past and present military and their families in need of support should contact the Stop Soldier Suicide Resource Center at (844) 889-5610.

About Bulldough