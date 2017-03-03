Sheriff’s Office Mourns Death of Senior Investigator

It is with profound sadness that Putnam County Sheriff Donald B. Smith reports the death of Mark R. Gilmore, Senior Investigator in the Sheriff’s Office, who died suddenly on Wednesday, March 1. Senior Investigator Gilmore was 54.

Sr. Inv. Gilmore was off-duty and was exercising at a gymnasium in Dutchess County on Wednesday evening when he collapsed from an apparent heart attack. He was rushed by ambulance to Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, where valiant efforts by the medical staff to revive him were unavailing. An official cause of death has not yet been announced.

Sr. Inv. Gilmore was a distinguished member of the Sheriff’s Office throughout his career of more than 28 years. He served as a correction officer, deputy sheriff, sergeant and, most recently, as the Senior Investigator in charge of the Narcotics Enforcement Unit. He was a member of the Emergency Response Team and was a motorcycle officer, and was the recipient of several Letters of Commendation and Unit Citations during his career. He also formerly served in the U.S. Army Reserve.

“Mark was a consummate professional,” said Sheriff Smith. “As head of the Narcotics Unit, Mark worked hard every day at trying to keep dangerous drugs away from our most precious resources—our children and young adults.”

“All of us who had the pleasure of working with Mark in the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and Correctional Facility, and so many other people who knew Mark personally and professionally, are grieving his loss,” said the Sheriff. “Our heavy hearts go out to Mark’s wife, Amy, his daughter Mattingly, and to all of his family and friends.”

In addition to his wife and daughter, Sr. Inv. Gilmore is survived by his father and step-mother John B. and Eve Gilmore, brother J.R. Gilmore and his wife Kerry, sister Cynthia Peddy and her husband James, mother-in-law Anne Van Derwerker, and brother-in-law Bill Van Derwerker and his wife Stacey.