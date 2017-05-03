Sheriff Officials Arrest Beacon Man for Attempted Murder

A Dutchess County man was arrested by Putnam County Sheriff Department officials last week following an altercation that almost resulted in the fatality of a Patterson man.

Patrick Murphy of Beacon was charged with attempted murder in the 2nd degree and assault in the 1st degree, both felonies, and criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors, stemming from an April 25 incident.

Murphy is accused of stabbing a 60-year-old man repeatedly with a knife during a physical altercation, according to the sheriff’s office. When sheriff deputies arrived at about 10 a.m. on April 25 at the victim’s residence along Route 311, they found the victim bleeding heavily from the torso due to multiple stab wounds.

The victim was treated by the Patterson Volunteer Ambulance Corps and rushed to Danbury Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

Witnesses to the incident said Murphy was the aggressor and he and the victim knew each other, according to sheriff officials. Witnesses also said they saw Murphy stab the victim, according to the sheriff’s department.

The child endangerment charge is because the alleged assault took place in front of the victim’s infant granddaughter. Also at the scene were the victim’s girlfriend and daughter, according to authorities.

Murphy was arraigned by Patterson Town Justice Anthony Mole and remanded to Putnam County Correctional Facility to await a hearing on May 2.