Growing up, John Heinz was surrounded by dogs.

Heinz’s father enjoyed big dogs, like Labradors, and his mother liked smaller, fluffier dogs. But then he went off to college and post-college he was still without a pet, citing a busy schedule. It was a hole in life, but once he had enough space, he got a dog. Now, the recent Cold Spring resident and business owner gets to be around dogs of all shapes and sizes as the owner of Shepherd and Grey Daycare and Guesthouse, a dog boarding business.

“I spend all day long with dogs,” he said. “I love it, I really do.”

Heinz moved to Cold Spring last January from Jersey City in hopes of finding a change from the bustling urban life. He started his business in 2000 on a part-time basis and built it up since then.

His new base in Cold Spring allows dogs to have plenty of room to run around and interact. Heinz will only take four or five dogs at a time so the home doesn’t become cluttered. The bottom two floors of his four-story house are for the visiting dogs, where there are cushions, top of the line dog food, toys and different spaces to relax and play. And Heinz is there to supervise it all. (When he isn’t around, he has a camera setup to watch them.)