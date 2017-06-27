Seven Scoops Frozen Custard, Shrub Oak

Peekskill resident Sean Davies opened Seven Scoops Frozen Custard in Shrub Oak about a month ago and he had a particular reason for giving the new shop its name.

“It’s called Seven Scoops because I’m one of seven children,” Davies said last week.

Davies explained why he decided to own his first business. “I’ve always wanted to be a business owner,” he said. “It has always been my dream.”

Davies said his family is very important part of his new business. His sisters, Kristina and Michelle, work in the store, as well as his father, Dwight, who helps out on most nights.

He said one of the attractions of owning his own frozen desert business is a flexible job schedule. “I enjoy snowboarding in the winter and I want more free time then,” he said. “I saw this as a seasonal business.” However, Davies said many of his customers have asked if the shop will be open year-round so he will have to make hard decision on when he will close temporarily.

Davies said he makes all of the frozen custard fresh daily. Frozen custard is not soft serve he said because custard must include egg yolks. “Which makes it a creamier product,” he explained. It takes about 20 to 30 minutes to make a batch of frozen custard, he noted. “My number one favorite is the cookies and cream,” he said, explaining it is vanilla custard with Oreo cookies mixed in.

Typically, the shop offers seven custard flavors as well as seven ice flavors, Davies noted. “We try to stick with the seven theme,” he said.

The shop offers a variety of ways to have the frozen custard, including sundaes. The SSS sundae features seven scoops of custard, a cookie, a brownie, a banana, two toppings, syrup and a cherry. It also offers shakes, floats, mix-in custard creations, as well as custard cookie sandwiches, custard filled cannolis, custard cupcakes and frozen bananas.

Davies said though the business has been open for about four weeks there will be a grand opening celebration of Seven Scoops on July 7 from 3 to 8 p.m.” There will be family fun entertainment, free snacks, custard specials, and giveaways,” he said. “For more info people can please check out @sevenscoopsny on Facebook.”

Seven Scoops Frozen Custard is located 1143 /E. Main St. in Shrub Oak, across the street from the John C. Hart Memorial Library. For more information, call (914) 352-0094. Seven Scoops is also on Facebook and Instagram.