Settlement Results in Improvements for Putnam Golf Course

Improvements are coming to the Putnam County Golf Course after the county reached a litigation settlement with a disabled rights advocacy group.

The county and Westchester Disabled on the Move reached the settlement late last month and the county Legislature approved the measure 8-0 at its full meeting last Wednesday. Legislator Neal Sullivan was absent, but he addressed the litigation during a rules committee meeting last month and voiced support for the agreement.

During the June 22 rules committee meeting, Sullivan, the committee chairman, said the plaintiff wanted issues that made it difficult for disabled people on the golf course property in Mahopac addressed. In the coming months, a number of improvements will be made to the facilities, he said.

Those improvements include adding handicap parking, fixing pathways and doors to the patios, renovating the men’s and women’s bathrooms, adding a portable lift to access the stage in the banquet room and adding compliant ramps.

“The building will be significantly improved,” Sullivan said.

County Attorney Jennifer Bumgarner said there are deadlines for individual items required to be completed at the golf course. All of the work must be finished by June 30, 2018, Bumgarner said.