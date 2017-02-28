Senator Murphy Garners Support for Water Relief Bond Acts

State Senator Terrence Murphy (R/Yorktown) was joined by several local officials last week in Yorktown to publicize two proposed acts that would assist municipalities in improving water quality and upgrading storm water and wastewater infrastructure projects.

“There are two things you cannot live without: oxygen and water,” Murphy said. “But the reality is contamination and the quality of our drinking water is a major concern to residents in the Hudson Valley. We have an obligation as public servants to protect the long-term health of our residents.”

Murphy recently authored the New York State Water Infrastructure Relief Act, which includes a maximum award of $10 million annually to support a qualifying municipality’s project. Under the legislation, the state would cover 80% of qualified projects, excluding emergencies.

He also announced his support of the $5 billion Clean Water Bond Act of 2017 which, if approved by voters, would allow communities in the Hudson Valley access to funds to ensure critically needed infrastructure projects are financed.

Somers Supervisor Rick Morrissey, who also serves as chairman of the Northern Watershed Committee, mentioned a separate storm water sewer system (MS4) mandate that forces some municipalities to prevent pollution of New York City’s drinking water, which will increase local taxes.

“It is more important than ever that we are able to provide clean water to residents and to surrounding communities, including New York City,” Morrissey said.

“Contamination is something we have struggled with in Putnam County,” said Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell. “Many of our constituents’ wells have been contaminated by roadway salt. So this is a problem that is very important to all of us.”