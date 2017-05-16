School Budgets Comfortably Approved in Local Districts

School budgets for the 2017-18 school year were approved Tuesday in all local districts.

The largest spending plan, $162.7 million, in the Lakeland School District, which spans over six towns, including Cortlandt, Somers and Yorktown, easily passed the muster with voters, 915-255. Somers residents are estimated to see a 6% tax decrease next year, while Yorktown resident’s taxes will stand pat. Cortlandt property owners will experience a 3.5% tax increase.

Lakeland voters also approved a capital reserve fund of no more than $20 million for building and facilities improvements and vehicle purchases (888-242) and a $1.4 million proposition to buy vehicles and equipment (876-255).

In the Board of Education race for three seats, incumbents Rachelle Nardelli (904), Denise Kness (874) and Glen Malia (850) earned new three-year terms, defeating Michelle Browne (309) and Gnesia Feliu (174).

In the Yorktown School District, voters approved the $98.17 million budget, 568-125, along with the establishment of a capital reserve fund, 585-107. Incumbent trustees Anthony D’Alessandro and Michael Magnani ran unopposed for new three-year terms.

The budget in the Hendrick Hudson School District also was approved easily, 567-210. A bus proposition (567-204) and the Hen Hud Library Budget (588-187) also passed. Incumbent Trustee Barbara Pettersen and newcomer Cory Notrica ran unopposed for two seats on the Board of Education.

In neighboring Peekskill, residents approved the budget, 525-186, and elected two newcomers to the Board of Education, Branwen MacDonald (443) and Samuel North (387), who outlasted current board Vice President Richard Sullivan (269) and Anabeli Gonzales Pomalaya (217).

The largest margin of victory for a budget took place in Ossining, where voters overwhelmingly supported the spending plan, 1,331-344. In the Board of Education contest, incumbents Graig Galef (1,220) and Frank Schecker (1,115) and newcomer Lisa Rudley (1,169) earned three-year terms, while Diana Lemon (1,041) won the seat for an unexpired term that ends in June 2018. Katherin Crossling (887) finished out of the running.

The Croton School District’s budget also experienced no hurdles at the polls, passing 503-96, along with a transportation and vehicles proposition (485-110) and the Croton Free Library Tax Levy (518-80). Incumbent Neal Haber and newcomers Sarah Carrier and Elizabeth Lynam ran unopposed for the Board of Education.

(Results in the Somers School District were not immediately available.)