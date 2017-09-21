Sayegh Swipes Leg. 8 Seat from LoBue

“I just worked my tail off, I didn’t stop,” Sayegh said. “Non-stop.”

She vowed to constituents, “As hard as I worked for this win, is as hard as I’ll work for our district.”

LoBue has been the longest serving county legislator on the lawmaking body. LoBue said during her tenure on the county Legislature, she went against the grain to protect taxpayers. She slammed her opponents for waging a campaign that was “mean spirited” filled with viscous personal attacks.

“To distort, twist my record and call me a fraud is unacceptable and unbecoming of our Republican Party,” LoBue said. “Unfortunately, this is the direction politics in the county is heading and the tone being set by the County Executive and our political leaders.”

LoBue over the past several years was a permanent thorn in the side of the county executive’s administration and battled many of her colleagues over policies and spending. Many times she was the sole voice of dissent that frustrated fellow lawmakers.

She fears once she leaves the board at the end of the year, spending will only increase.