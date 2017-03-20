For a night of shopping, fashion tips by celebrity NYC Fashion Stylist Blane Charles of Blane Charles Design Consulting, fashion show, comedy spotlight, sweet treats, wine samplings, live DJ and swag bags, Events To Remember’s “Sassy Ladies Shopping Night Out™” is the place to be! Our 7th annual event is designed to attract sassy, lively, bold and full of spirit women who are looking to have a fun-filled night of shopping, and exploration of new ideas and experiences. In addition to shopping, our Sassy Ladies will pick-up fabulous 2017 Fashion Trends and Tips at our Pink Carpet Fashion Show and a chance to win a designer Tory Burch handbag and other prizes from our hourly raffle giveaways. Sassy Ladies Shopping Night Out™ will take place on Friday, March 31, 2017 from 5:30pm to 10pm at The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 455 South Broadway, Tarrytown, NY, 10591.

New to our Sassy Ladies Shopping Night Out event this year is a comedy spotlight. Teresa DeGaetano will be joining us and bringing the laughs for our attendees! Teresa has been featured on the Wendy Williams Show, Good Morning America, Lifetime, and Dr. Oz. She has performed at clubs and performance venues all throughout the tri-state area, and currently runs two weekly shows at The Metropolitan Room in Manhattan.

Our Sassy Ladies will enjoy shopping with our vendors for great deals and specials ranging from jewelry, beauty products, vacation destinations, clothing & MORE! In addition, attendees will enjoy complimentary hourly raffles, an opportunity to walk away with our grand prize raffle of a designer Tory Burch handbag, the pink carpet fashion show displaying our vendors’ products, and MORE! For only $15 or 2 tickets for $25 in advance (sassyladies2017.eventbrite.com) or $20 at the door, women can enjoy a night of shopping for fun products and services all in one location! The first 200 women to purchase tickets will receive a Sassy Ultra Chic-Eco Friendly Swag Bag filled with goodies! Attendees will enjoy a fun-filled night of shopping and socializing with friends, all while benefitting a not-for-profit organization, Gullotta House.

Events To Remember (ETR) is excited to donate a portion of the proceeds to Gullotta House. Gullotta House is a not-for-profit organization formed for the charitable purpose of aiding Westchester County residents who are facing financial and other hardships. Gullotta House provides food vouchers, scholarships to aid for education, holiday assistance, and community entertainment for those in need.

“We would like to thank Events To Remember for selecting Gullotta House as this year’s non-profit organization”, said Matthew Gullotta, President and Founder of Gullotta House. “Gullotta House has been fortunate to be able to help make a difference in the lives of Westchester County residents, and we look forward to continue our mission of helping those facing hardships.”

Our 7th Annual Sassy Ladies Shopping Night Out™ will be sponsored by our gold sponsors Chris Caulfield-CruiseOne, D. Bertoline & Sons, Inc., KVO Collections, and Laurent & Altieri. Chris Caulfield-CruiseOne will be holding a $10,000 Giveaway Contest Sweepstakes towards a dream vacation of your choice. In addition to his sweepstakes contest, he will be highlighting cruise options that depart from New York and New Jersey. D. Bertoline & Sons, Inc. will be returning again this year and will provide our Sassy Ladies with wine tastings to enjoy while shopping for great deals from our vendors. KVO Collections will be bringing their collection of high quality diamond jewelry at affordable prices. Laurent & Altieri will be offering a variety of handcrafted, genuine Italian leather handbags of the highest quality for everyday use.

“Events To Remember is excited to be returning to the Doubletree Hotel for our 7th Annual Sassy Ladies Shopping Night Out event”, said Chereese Jervis-Hill, President and Founder of Events To Remember. “We are proud to have been able to support local Westchester County organizations over the past seven years which have included Support Connection, Hudson Valley Hospital Center, Ready To Empower, United For The Troops, and Gullotta House for this year, all while enjoying a fun evening out. That is what it is all about, everyone contributing a small part to helping others”, Jervis-Hill said.

Events To Remember is extremely excited to host Sassy Ladies Shopping Night Out™ again this year. ETR has been serving the Westchester event market for the past 13 years, with over 20 years of corporate event planning experience specializing in Event Management and Public Relations for corporate, community, fundraising and social events. For event information, please contact Chereese Jervis-Hill at 914-218-3968, EventsCJH@EventsRemember.com or visit www.EventsRemember.com.