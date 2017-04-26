Salon 913, White Plains

Gina Barrios and Maria (Rini) DeVito have been professional hair stylists for many years, each with the dream of one day owning their own studio. That dream came true in January this year, when they discovered Sola Salon Studios on Hamilton Avenue in White Plains and opened their own business in Studio 8. Their mantra: “Good Karma for your Hair.”

Having worked together at a salon located upcounty, Barrios said she and DeVito had kept their eye on each other. “I knew that if left, I would want to take Rini with me, Barrios explained, “and she thought the same thing about me.”

When they learned about Sola, the possibility to have their own salon became reality because the Sola Salon business model allowed them to rent a studio and open a franchise at a price they could afford. “We took the largest studio and made it our own,” Barrios said.

And the venture has been a great success. The business has been growing by recommendations from very satisfied customers. Clients come from as far north as Brewster and the Bronx in the south.

The partners, who live in Hartsdale and Tarrytown, love the city environment of White Plains. They like the vibrancy of the people and the changing pace the city makes from daytime business to nighttime entertainment. Their location near three municipal parking lots offers easy access.

The salon is open seven days a week by appointment and Barrios recommends customers call at least a day in advance to get the time slot they want.

“We take walk-ins too, if we have time between bookings, but calling first is best,” Barrios said.

For each new customer Barrios and DeVito take time to do a consultation, finding out what the client wants and what would work best for their lifestyle and hair.

“It’s spring now and most of our customers want something fresh and new like highlights. Some customers want lowlights to give their hair more depth or a glaze to give the hair shine or a more intense Keratin treatment to protect the hair shaft and prevent frizz in humid weather. Then we follow up with a cut and maintenance,” Barrios explained, adding that they also offer perms, up-do’s, facial waxing and other services.

The Salon 913 studio environment is relaxed and as clients become regulars, the atmosphere has become comfortable and friendly. “This is just what I wanted,” Barrios said. “I don’t want the factory feel, I want my customers to feel at home. They walk in the door, drop their bag on a chair and then relax while we make them look their best.”

Salon 913 was named for Barrios’ wedding anniversary date and she is the mother of a four-month-old boy. This keeps her busy, but also in the swing of different looks and needs for different clients. And those clients cover many age groups and include men as well as women.

“Many of my early morning customers are men,” Barrios said.

The partners plan to offer a “ladies night out” package for groups of women interested in sipping on simple cocktails and eating lite snacks while they get their look updated before heading to the restaurants in White Plains.

Barrios, who loves to create up-do’s, also books bridal parties and has ideas for styles for the upcoming prom season.

With Mother’s Day in May, the Salon is offering $5 off the regular $75 price for a color and cut; and $10 off highlights and cut at $130. There will also be a Mother’s Day Raffle for a basket full of products and a gift card that all mothers coming into the salon for services will be entered into.

Barrios feels her prices are very reasonable and will keep customers coming back. She stands firmly behind the professionalism and quality of the work she and DeVito do.

Salon 913 is located at 445 Hamilton Ave., Suite 100, White Plains. Call 914-844-9906 for an appointment.