Rock’s Smoke Shop, Yorktown

Queens resident Rock Liu had such success with owning a smoke shop in Newburgh that he decided to open a second location in Yorktown, which made its debut in March.

A few years ago, Liu recalled recently, he passed by the Commerce Street property that would become the site for his new business and decided to open his second shop in northern Westchester in an industry he was already familiar with. “It looked pretty good,” he said.

A wide range of smoking related items are offered at Rock’s Smoke Shop, including tobaccos, vapes, E-liquids, pipes, cigars, and smoking charcoal. The store’s most popular items are pipes, cigars, E-liquids and roll your own cigarettes, Liu said.

Liu said vaping has become popular recently because it is cleaner than smoking traditional cigarettes and it is used to help some people reduce and eventually stop regular cigarette smoking. There are a variety of levels of nicotine in tobaccos used for vaping and people can even vape without nicotine, he said. Peach, strawberry, vanilla and menthol are among the liquid tobaccos available at his store, Liu said. “There are many of them,” he said.

The tobaccos sold at Rock’s Smoke Shop are natural with no chemicals and are produced in America.

Rock’s Smoke Shop is roughly 850 square feet. Not many renovations were needed to open the store, Liu said, noting most of the renovation work was to install equipment.

Liu said most of the customers for his new establishment live in Yorktown.

“We’re still new, it’s a little bit slow, but it’s getting better and better,” Liu said. “As more people know us they come back and come back.”

Rock’s Smoke Shop is located at 1925 Commerce St. in Yorktown. For more information, call 914-302-2497 or 646-573-1030.