Ridgeway Road Paving Week of May 29th

The White Plains Department of Public Works has scheduled repaving of Ridgeway from Mamaroneck Avenue to Old Mamaroneck Road, weather permitting during the week of May 29th. Street parking will be temporarily suspended between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Please move vehicles to adjacent streets before the start of work at 7 a.m. Access to the road will be severely limited during the day. All parking restrictions will remain in effect.

Residents are asked to watch for detours and road closures.

Resurfacing of the roadway will take place in two phases. The first phase will remove and replace the asphalt surface, and phase 2, which will follow approximately two weeks later will both seal and provide a smooth surface.

The traffic plan is to maintain a single lane for general vehicular traffic during the day, fully reopening it again in the afternoon.

Residents should note that regularly scheduled garbage and recycling pick up must be out for collection before 8 a.m.