Reverie Caffe, Patterson

Carmel resident Megan Denaut said the Reverie Caffe in Patterson, which she co-owns with her sister Francesca, will be undergoing significant changes in the near future.

The new name will be simply Reverie and the Front Street building will be renovated, beginning this week.

Denaut explained the name of her establishment. “Reverie was just something my sister and I came up with as we were trying to find a name that was kind of creative but also had a happy kind of meaning to it,” Denaut said last week, noting the word means happy daydreaming.

The coffeehouse opened in October 2015, across the street from the town’s Metro-North station and that was a factor in why the Front Street location was chosen, Denaut said. “We grew up right up the road in Dover so we wanted to find something that was local,” she said. “After looking around we just fell in love with this spot.” The establishment is particularly popular with commuters seeking take out and teachers at lunchtime, she said.

The establishment is open for breakfast and lunch and it hosts Trivia Nights on Thursdays in which teams compete for prizes in games officiated by Tom Cariney.

Two of the major features of the businesses are its coffees and craft beers. “We do get all our coffee right in Mahopac. It’s freshly roasted every week,” Denaut said. “With that we do our cold brew, which is different than iced coffee. We brew it over a 24-hour period.” The cold brew coffee is bottled and sold at several locations on Route 22, she said.

Local craft beer was added to the menu about a year ago and more varieties will be made available, Denaut said. The food offered at Reverie is farm fresh.

“We’re really health conscious,” Denaut said. “We don’t microwave things. We don’t deep fry anything. We use all healthy ingredients.”

Some of the most popular items on the menu are omelets and mashed chick peas, Denaut said.

On weekdays Reverie gets many of its customers from the local area and on weekends, many customers come from other locales, including Danbury and Mahopac, Denaut said.

Another feature of the coffeehouse is its display of works created by local artists who are members of ArtEast Dutchess. “They work together to get art in all different kind of places in the area,” Denaut said. ArtEast will be holding open studio tours on Oct. 14, 15, 21 and 22.

Hard work by herself, cook Bruce Petty and the rest of the staff has been the keys to the success of Reverie, Denaut said.

Reverie will be closed this week and reopen on Oct. 7 following renovations, “making it more industrial,” Denaut said. The initial intent of the co-owners was to be industrial but business was so brisk that there was no time to complete the look, she said. The revamped Reverie will have more of a focus on the craft beers and coffees, she said.

Reverie will celebrate its second anniversary with an all-day party on Oct. 14, which will, include live music and beer and coffee samplings, Denaut said.

Reverie Caffe is located at 21 Front St. in Patterson, across the street from the Metro-North station. For more information call 845-286-5136 or visit ReverieCaffe.com.