Return of Outdoor Yoga Classes Lets Participants Breathe Easily

By Ashlin Leen

The Sunset Yoga in the Park series hosted by the Westchester Parks Foundation and Tovami Yoga has returned for its second year with the first of six free classes scheduled through early September. Classes are open to everyone; just bring your own mat or towel.

The series was started by Tobi Kundid, owner of Tovami Yoga in Mamaroneck as a way to bring yoga to people who might not otherwise have a chance to experience it. Each class is led by instructors from Tovami Yoga.

“There are people coming who have never done it before and also people who are experts,” Kundid said. “When asked what my demographic is, I say 0 to 100, male and female. We really get all kinds of people.”

Last year nearly 500 people participated in the series. This year an even larger turnout is expected.

Kundid said it’s important for people try yoga because it can be difficult in today’s society to slow down, take some time and focus on their own care. Yoga allows them to do that.

“It’s also great that we get to do this outside in nature, which is a big part of what yoga is about,” she said.

“The class was wonderful and invigorating,” said Liz Gold. “Being outside and getting to breathe in fresh air made it even better. I’m so glad that the parks are doing this.”

The two remaining classes at Kensico Dam will be held on Monday, June 19 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 9 at 5:30 p.m. The Playland classes are all scheduled for one Wednesday in each of the next three months: June 7, July 19 and Aug. 16. All of those sessions will start at 6:45 p.m.

Registration is required. To register for one of the upcoming classes or for more information, visit tps://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-sunset-yoga-in-the-park-series-kensico-dam-plaza-tickets-34374971465. Participants are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.