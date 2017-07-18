Report: Brewster High School Teens Use N-word in Video

The Brewster community became ensnared in controversy this week when it was discovered students reportedly from Brewster High School were seen on a short video using a racial slur.

The video, posted by Baller Alert, showed students apparently from Brewster using the n-word, according to an article in the New York Post. In the seven-second video, chants of the n-word are heard and then at the end of the video, one teen is heard saying “I f—ing hate n—ers.”

School officials are investigating the video, according to the New York Post. A Brewster school district representative told the New York Post Monday, “We repudiate the comments made by these individuals in the strongest possible terms.”

Contacted by The Putnam Examiner, Brewster School Board President Dr. Stephen Jambor referred all questions to the district office.

Check back as more information becomes available.