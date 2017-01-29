Relief Fund Created to Help Family of Disabled Woman Killed in Fire

A GoFundMe relief effort has been set up to help the family of a disabled woman was killed in a fast moving house fire last week at 936 Diven Street in Peekskill.

Elizabeth Birmingham, 52, who was wheelchair-bound, was discovered by firefighters in a rear bedroom on the first floor of the large multi-family dwelling on January 23. Ten other occupants escaped unharmed from the blaze, which was reported at about 5:15 a.m., including Birmingham’s husband, Kevin Sullivan, and his son, Albert Sullivan, 13, who is autistic and diabetic and requires 24-hour care from visiting nurses.

It took firefighters from Peekskill, Croton, Montrose and Buchanan about two hours to get the stubborn fire under control. The cause of the fire, which caused severe damage to the home, is being investigated but is not considered suspicious.

Shannon Sullivan created the GoFundMe account, called the Sullivan-Birmingham Relief Fund, to help pay for Birmingham’s funeral expenses, obtain housing for her father and brother, and pay for transportation expenses since Albert has frequent medical appointments.

Sullivan said her family didn’t have renter’s insurance or life insurance and Albert lost belongings that meant the most to him, including his cat, video games and World Wrestling Entertainment toys.

“Due to his special needs, stability is extremely important. He does not fully comprehend the situation, but it is clearly starting to affect him,” Sullivan stated. “Donations will go straight to my father, and any money left from the donations received, will be placed in an account dedicated to Albert’s future care.”

The family is also looking for an affordable one or two-bedroom apartment in the northern Westchester area, preferably near a train station.

As of Sunday, $5,260 has been pledged by 86 people. The goal is $10,000. To make a donation, visit https://www.gofundme.com/albertsullivan.