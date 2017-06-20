Reds Crowned as Champs

The Reds won the KLBS Softball championship for the league’s 7/8/9th grade division, defeating the Athletics 10-9 in a tight final game on Sunday, June 18 at Rasor Field in Katonah. All of the girls on the Reds were eighth graders this school year at Somers Middle School. The Reds finished the season 9-3-1 while the Athletics, led by Head Coach Vic Buatte, ended with a 7-6-0 record.
“It was a hard fought battle that came down to the wire,” said Reds Coach Glen Setterstrom. “The Athletics are a gritty, talented bunch of girls that we have a lot of respect for. We’re very proud of our girls for coming back from an 0-5 first inning. They kept working and remained upbeat. Thank you to the KLBS league for an organized well run season.”