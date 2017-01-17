Record Setting Twin Towers Creation Showcased in Mahopac

By Neal Rentz

The World Trade Center has particular importance to Mahopac resident Gaetano Carbone.

He formerly worked for an import/ export company in an office located near the Twin Towers, where he would meet with clients. The 9-11 terrorist attacks came after he left the city to begin his career in the food industry, but the tragedy still hit him hard.

“It should never have happened, but it did,” he said on Sunday.

Carbone wanted the new World Trade Center to include two structures, but while that did not come to pass, he decided to create his own twin towers by using corks from wine bottles. Carbone’s artwork is 4 feet by 2.99 feet by 11.75 feet tall.