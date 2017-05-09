PV Petition Drive Could Force Rec. Center Referendum

By Neal Rentz

A petition drive in Putnam Valley may force the town to put up a public referendum on the plan to construct a $3.8 million recreation center that would be located in Town Park.

Longtime resident Patty Villanova led the petition drive because, she said Friday, the town board could not go forward with the community center project without public approval. Under town law the public must be given the opportunity to vote on financing of a park or recreational improvements, she said.

Villanova said she and a group had collected about 350 signatures toward her petition. To get a referendum 172 signatures are required, she said. Those seeking the referendum wanted many more signatures than required in case some of the signatures were successfully challenged by the town and discarded, she said.

“Most residents felt that the town had not asked them what they wanted before voting to pass the bond resolution,” Villanova stated in an email. “Residents questioned why there had not been a survey done to find out what they wanted and what the options were.”

If a majority of residents support the referendum she would accept the result, Villanova said.

Rather than a community center, the town should construct a swimming pool complex in the park, instead, Villanova said. While collecting petition signatures many residents have expressed support for a town swimming pool, she said. .

Putnam Valley Supervisor San Oliverio said the town recently received the petitions. The signatures are being examined by town Clerk Sherry Howard and the process is expected to be completed on May 10. If there are 172 required signatures the referendum would be held in mid-June, he said.

Oliverio said the town board recently approved legislation to have the town search for bonding for the project at the lowest interest rate.

Oliverio argued the recreation center “is a great project.” Constructing a center was something he has publicly lobbied for since the early 1990’s when he was a town councilman, continued during his many years on the Putnam County Legislature and was a key part of his successful campaign for town supervisor, Oliverio said.

The proposed recreation center would have four rooms for arts and crafts and a basketball court that would also be used for indoor field hockey and lacrosse and the center could be utilized by residents of various ages, Oliverio said.

The recreation center project has obtained approvals from the planning board and the zoning board of appeals. Until the petition drive was started recently, Oliverio said he heard no major opposition to the project from residents.

It would cost the town $25,000 to hold a referendum and would delay the start of construction, Oliverio said. The town board had hoped to have a ground breaking for the center this summer, he said.

Oliverio said he did not see a need for a town swimming pool because there are five lake districts where town residents can swim. Also, beginning this summer Camp Combe YMCA is offering residents to use their swimming pool, for a fee, when the day camp is not in session, he said.