PV Media Coordinator ‘Very Hopeful’ After Switching Genders

For more than a decade, Tony Arrien has worked as the videographer for the Town of Putnam Valley, taping hundreds of municipal meetings and other public events during that tenure.

Usually behind the camera, he came out in front of the camera last month during a Putnam Valley town board meeting to introduce himself to the town for the first time as Anthony Arrien, after he transitioned from female to male earlier this year. Formerly MaryAnn, Tony Arrien said he feels the best he’s ever felt since switching genders even as the issue of transgender rights continues to result in political contention across the country.

Arrien said from an early age he knew he was the wrong gender. When Arrien put on little dresses, it just didn’t feel comfortable. But growing up through the 1950s in Queens and as part of a Roman Catholic family, it was out of the question to bring up the transgender issue.

“It’s something I thought I would take to my grave,” he said.

And through adulthood, Arrien continued to live as a female but finally reached a point where it was time for a change. He read every book at the LOFT Center, an LGBT organization in White Plains, and then went on Amazon and bought about 50 books to read.

It took time for Arrien, a Putnam Valley resident, to turn his thoughts about transitioning into action.