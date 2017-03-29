Putnam’s CAC Welcomes Guest Speaker

In recognition of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Child Advocacy Center of Putnam County is proud to present its inaugural Champions for Children Breakfast on Monday, April 3, from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. at the Putnam Golf Course located at 187 Hill St. in Mahopac.

Guest Speaker Matthew Sandusky was sexually abused from the age of 8 to 17 by his adopted father, former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, the subject of one of the most publicized child sexual abuse cases in history. Matthew will share his powerful story, and his journey from victim to survivor.

In addition to raising awareness, Matthew is committed to empowering and educating children to use their voices and to help protect them against abuse. Through the Peaceful Hearts Foundation, which Matthew co-founded with his wife Kim, he advocates for child sexual abuse survivors and campaigns for stronger legislation to fight child sexual abuse.

Eric Gross, a long-time sponsor of the Children’s Expo & Public Safety Day and a founding member of the Friends of Putnam CAC, Inc., will be presented with the Champion for Children Award in recognition of his extraordinary service to the children of Putnam County. A renowned local journalist, Eric writes for both the Putnam County Courier and its sister paper, the Putnam County News & Recorder.

“Child abuse is preventable. Each day people make choices that will change the outcome of not only their lives, but the lives of others,” said Marla Behler, program coordinator of the CAC. “For change to happen we must all make choices regarding our everyday actions as part of our community. Eric has been an inspiration and an example of the impact one person can have on the lives of many children.”

Tickets can be ordered online at www.friendsofputnamcac.org/champions-for-children/ for $25 or purchased for $30 at the door. The Putnam County Department of Social Services is the lead agency in Putnam County dedicated to protecting children. Along with Child Protective Services and Child Welfare Services, the Child Advocacy Center is deeply committed to serving children with professionalism, sensitivity, and compassion. For more information on how you can help prevent child abuse, or on prevention and education programs offered by the Child Advocacy Center, please contact marybeth.ross@putnamcountyny.gov or call (845) 808-1400.