Putnam Visitor’s Bureau Chairman Arraigned on Theft Charge

The Putnam County Visitor’s Bureau board chairman was in Village of Cold Spring court Wednesday afternoon, where he pleaded not guilty to swiping copies of The New York Times from a local merchant.

Cold Spring resident and former village board candidate Barney Molloy is accused of taking four copies of The Times from Cupoccino Café that was valued at about ten dollars, according to an article in the Highland Current. On four weekdays in November and December 2016, Molloy allegedly untied the bundle of the newspapers delivered to the business and removed one copy, Cold Spring Police Department officer Thomas Ciero stated, according to the Highland Current.

He’s charged with misdemeanor theft, according to the Highland Current.

Molloy, in a full suit, stood next to his attorney, as he was officially arraigned by village Justice Thomas Costello after he waived to have the charges read into the record. When Molloy previously appeared in court on Jan. 25, he didn’t have an attorney present.

After he was arraigned and told to reappear on March 8 at 1 p.m., he briskly left village hall. When asked if he had any comment, Molloy said, “None whatsoever.” In a past article in the Putnam County News and Recorder, Molloy said he was a regular customer of Cupoccino and claims he settled any money he owed the Main Street business every few days.

Attending the court proceedings were several involved Cold Spring citizens including village trustee Steve Voloto, planning board chairman Matt Francisco and Kathleen Foley of the historic district review board.

Molloy has been active in Cold Spring politics and government since moving to the village several years ago. He was the planning board chairman during a time when the Butterfield redevelopment project moved forward and ran for mayor in 2015 and for trustee in 2016, losing both times by large margins. He sits on the Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce board.

Voloto, after Molloy was arraigned, said he came to the proceeding because of Molloy’s activity in the village and county and he wanted to see how the charges against him turned out.