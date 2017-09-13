Putnam Steps Up to Help Hurricane Irma Victims

DeLucia will drive a donated 30-foot enclosed trailer full of contributed supplies to Florida.

A press conference organized by the Greater Mahopac-Carmel Chamber of Commerce, was held Sunday to raise awareness for the local relief effort.

This isn’t the first time DeLucia has helped in the aftermath of a terrible storm. When Hurricane Sandy crippled much of the Tri-State area, he spent a few days in Queens assisting in the relief effort.

“I want to help out, trying to help out the best I can,” De Lucia, who was on his honeymoon in Hawaii during a short phone interview, said.

County Executive MaryEllen Odell, who was on hand for the press conference, encouraged people to donate, stressing, “no contribution is too small.” She lauded the business community and other concerned citizens for getting involved.

“It really symbolizes what our county is about,” Odell said. “We are a county that cares.”

Henry Boyd, the president of the Kent-Carmel Chamber of Commerce, has already donated $1,000 to the local relief effort. He and his family own Boyd Artisans Well Company in the Town of Kent.