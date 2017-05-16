Putnam School Board and Budget Results

School budgets passed across Putnam County tonight. The Putnam Valley school district’s budget passed easily with 513 voters in support of it and 163 against it. The second proposition was also approved that will provide the district with New York State aid for an energy performance contract. Incumbent Joseph Ferraro ran unopposed and received 518 votes. In the Carmel school district, the budget passed 942-648 votes and James Reese and incumbent Tara DeTurris won school board seats in the four person race. The Brewster school system’s budget passed 762-356 and the proposition to purchase new buses passed 776-442. Newcomers Glenn Niles and Kerry Cunningham both won board seats in an uncontested race. In the Haldane school district, the budget passed 518-180 and the two propositions for new buses and facilities improvements also passed easily. Incumbent Peggy Clements won her reelection against a write-in challenge. The Mahopac school district saw its budget pass 1,251-584 and two propositions for bus purchases and a reserve fund also passed without much issue. For the school board race, Leslie Mancuso, Michael Simone, and Mark O’Connor all nabbed seats in the six-person race.