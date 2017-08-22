Putnam Residents Hold Vigil in Response to Charlottesville

By Anna Young
With the horrific events in Charlottesville, Virginia shaking the nation, communities throughout the Hudson Valley are standing in solidarity against violence, hatred, and bigotry.
Close to 40 people gathered outside the old Putnam County Courthouse in Carmel on Aug. 14 for a candlelit vigil where residents held signs stating “Rise above hate,” and taking turns condemning the white nationalists and Neo-Nazis who marched the streets of Charlottesville that previous weekend. A white nationalist killed one person and injured 19 when he plowed his car into a group of counter- protestors.
White nationalists descended on the city after a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee was removed. Those white nationalists clashed with counter- protestors leading to the death of Heather Heyer and two Virginia state troopers who died in a helicopter crash that were en route to the site of the protests.
“This amount of hatred should never be tolerated in our country or in any country,” Sarah Kaplan said. “Our world is shattered right now and it’s getting more and more so everyday and every little bit that we can do to put the pieces back together and join together with people and make it more cohesive makes the world better.”
Kaplan added that history is repeating itself, expressing that fear shouldn’t stop people from loving one another.
“We hope what we’re doing tonight is going to a make a difference in our world,” said Robert Ferguson, member of the Carmel Democrats. “Nobody is happy with what happened over the weekend, no American should die because of some nut who doesn’t like their politics.”
“We need to spread the love,” Carmen Guzman added.
While the vigil was meant for prayer and reflection, several attendees criticized the current government stating that President Donald Trump allowed fascist groups to flourish by not denouncing them during his campaign and the day the rally took place.
“These people felt equipped and energized by the present government to have this huge rally, it should never have happened,” Patterson resident Rebecca Rabinowitz said. “We should have government that protects us and he (Trump) sold his soul to the devil and now a young girl is dead.”
Attendees joined together during the 90-minute vigil singing, “This Land is Your Land,” and “This Little Light of Mine,” while drivers passing by honked their horns in solidarity.
Joyce Toth, member of the Putnam Progressives of Putnam County, encouraged attendees to band together and pray for those who are hurt and killed in the wake of terrorism. Hate is not the answer, she said.
“Let it be known that we will not tolerate violence, we will not tolerate hate,” said Carmel resident Judie Mirra. “It is about all of us living together under one roof in peace.”