Putnam Residents Hold Vigil in Response to Charlottesville

By Anna Young

With the horrific events in Charlottesville, Virginia shaking the nation, communities throughout the Hudson Valley are standing in solidarity against violence, hatred, and bigotry.

Close to 40 people gathered outside the old Putnam County Courthouse in Carmel on Aug. 14 for a candlelit vigil where residents held signs stating “Rise above hate,” and taking turns condemning the white nationalists and Neo-Nazis who marched the streets of Charlottesville that previous weekend. A white nationalist killed one person and injured 19 when he plowed his car into a group of counter- protestors.

White nationalists descended on the city after a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee was removed. Those white nationalists clashed with counter- protestors leading to the death of Heather Heyer and two Virginia state troopers who died in a helicopter crash that were en route to the site of the protests.

“This amount of hatred should never be tolerated in our country or in any country,” Sarah Kaplan said. “Our world is shattered right now and it’s getting more and more so everyday and every little bit that we can do to put the pieces back together and join together with people and make it more cohesive makes the world better.”