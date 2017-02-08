Putnam Prosecutor Receives Highest Honor

The Putnam County District Attorney Office announced last week that First Assistant District Attorney, Chana Krauss, received the Robert M. Morgenthau Award at the 2017 District Attorney Association of New York (DAASNY) Annual Conference in Manhattan.
“I couldn’t be more proud of and happy for ADA Krauss,” DA Bob Tendy said. “This is the highest honor given to an ADA in New York State, and she richly deserves it. She is an extremely talented, ethical, and hard-working attorney.”
The award is named after legendary Manhattan District Attorney Robert M. Morgehthau.
ADA Krauss is entering her 27th year as a prosecutor, having begun her career in the Bronx District Attorney’s office in 1990. She is currently in charge of handling Domestic Violence and Sex Crimes cases, and is the office’s Child Abuse Prosecutor. She also has a supervisory role, assisting ADAs in evaluating and enhancing prosecution of felony cases and training local law enforcement on legal issues. She has given training seminars to the District Attorneys and is responsible for various aspects of training in the District Attorney’s office from Grand Jury training to case investigation and trial preparation.
“There isn’t any case, any legal issue she can’t handle, her experience is so vast,” Tendy said. “I think this award is a wonderful recognition of her skills and experience, and everyone in the office and DAASNY is very proud of her. It’s an award that, probably, every ADA daydreams of receiving, but you really have to be the best of the best to get it— and she is.”
ADA Krauss said “receiving the Robert Morgenthau award is a defining moment in my life. I am grateful to DA Tendy for nominating me and the amazing staff at the Putnam County District Attorney’s Office. We are a small office but we accomplish great things by working closely with the dedicated members of Putnam County’s Law enforcement, esteemed Judiciary and talented defense bar. I feel privileged to serve as a prosecutor in such an incredible community.”
Krauss was presented with the award on Friday, January 28. It is given “In recognition of [her] professional accomplishments, honesty, integrity and commitment to the fair and ethical administration of justice.”