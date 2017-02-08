Putnam Prosecutor Receives Highest Honor

The Putnam County District Attorney Office announced last week that First Assistant District Attorney, Chana Krauss, received the Robert M. Morgenthau Award at the 2017 District Attorney Association of New York (DAASNY) Annual Conference in Manhattan.

“I couldn’t be more proud of and happy for ADA Krauss,” DA Bob Tendy said. “This is the highest honor given to an ADA in New York State, and she richly deserves it. She is an extremely talented, ethical, and hard-working attorney.”

The award is named after legendary Manhattan District Attorney Robert M. Morgehthau.