Putnam Korean War Vet Inducted into Senate Vets’ HOF

During his 18 months in Korea, Corporal George Godfrey dodged plenty of bullets, but never shirked his duty to his country. Working as a police patrolman proved no less arduous, but he served the Village of Brewster with honor and distinction for seven years. In recognition of sterling military service and tireless community work, Senator Terrence Murphy selected Mr. Godfrey as the 40th Senate District’s 2017 inductee into the New York State Veterans’ Hall of Fame. Mr. Godfrey was honored at a special ceremony held at the State Capital in Albany on May 16.

“Like many men of his generation, George has lived his life admirably and served his country with dignity and honor,” said Senator Murphy. “He came home and helped his community in the same way he served his country – with dedication and a selfless commitment to aiding others. His induction into the Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame is just one more way to give him a well-deserved expression of our thanks.”

The New York State Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame was created in 2005 to honor and recognize outstanding veterans from the Empire State who have distinguished themselves both in military and civilian life. The Hall of Fame is comprised of New York veterans from each senate district throughout the state. Each honoree’s photograph and biography will become part of a special on-line exhibit proclaiming the contributions of these exemplary New York Veterans.

Mr. Godfrey was born and raised in Brewster and attended Brewster High School. He enlisted in the Army in 1951, and was trained at Fort Devens in Massachusetts and at Fort Campbell in Kentucky before being shipped to Seoul, Korea. Serving admirably in the heart of the hostilities he was awarded the Korean Service medal with three Bronze Stars, the Combat Infantry Badge and the National Service Medal. Returning to Brewster, Mr. Godfrey joined the police department. He also drove a school bus,worked in heavy construction, drove for Grand Union stores and drove containers from New Jersey to Massachusetts.

Mr. Godfrey has dedicated his life to community service. He is a 57-year member of the Brewster-Southeast Volunteer Fire Department, and greets commuters every day at the Brewster train station as they embark and disembark, providing a sense of security and caring.