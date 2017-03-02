Putnam Hospital Center Brings Back Kids’ Day

Putnam Hospital Center’s Dr. Bear has come out of hibernation to announce the return of Kids’ Day.

After a two-year hiatus, the popular community celebration is back and will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, on the hospital campus at 670 Stoneleigh Avenue.

This will be the 11th Kids’ Day hosted by the Putnam Hospital Center Auxiliary.

“We are so excited for the return of this beloved community event and look forward to bringing together organizations from all over Putnam County to celebrate children and families,” said Michelle Piazza, director of Volunteer and Pastoral Services at the hospital.

The fun-filled day includes a host of interactive health and safety exhibits, along with crafts, child identification program and a teddy bear clinic. Hospital departments will be on hand to provide information on nutrition, emergency care, physical therapy and more. There will be demonstrations on car seat safety, proper helmet use and heart monitoring, as well as fire truck and ambulance tours.

Families can also enjoy a variety of games, inflatable bouncy attractions, face painting and balloon animals. Raffles and children’s baskets created by hospital departments will also be awarded.

With preparations underway, Kids’ Day still needs the support of the community to make it a bona fide success. Event organizers are looking for child-friendly vendors and local groups to take part in this community event.

For more information on Kids’ Day or to volunteer, please contact Piazza at mpiazza@health-quest.org or 845-279-5711 ext. 4752.

If you would like to set up an informational booth or learn about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Priscilla Weaver, executive director of the Putnam Hospital Center Foundation, at pweaver@health-quest.org or 845-230-4763.